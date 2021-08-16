Next Level to close ‘Hot Summer Nights’ season

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Hot Summer Nights concert series will wrap up its season this Thursday at the French Art Colony (FAC) with a performance by Next Level.

Next Level, with members from Meigs and Mason counties, will take the stage at 7 p.m. under the FAC’s outdoor pavilion.

The band performs rock and dance music from the 1960s to present, according to its website. The group is comprised of Barry Taylor on keyboard and vocals, BJ Kreseen on lead vocals, Rich Rogers on lead guitar and Jill Nelson on vocals.

“Next Level’s concerts are always upbeat and fun,” stated a news release from the FAC. “They present a wide variety of music, so you will more than likely hear one of your favorite songs.”

The band performs throughout the year at local venues in Gallipolis, Point Pleasant, Pomeroy, Parkersburg and more, earning a large, local audience.

Gates open on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for FAC members. In addition, a cash bar is available for concert goers. Also offered for the final concert of the season, a menu complete with pork barbecue on a bun, homemade potato salad and assorted bags of chips.

“Come and enjoy the evening,” the FAC stated via the news release.

Find the FAC on Facebook or at http://www.frenchartcolony.org/.

For more information on Next Level, the band has a Facebook page at “Next Level” and a website at www.tothenextlevelband.com.

The band Next Level, pictured at a previous event in Mason County, returns to Gallipolis on Thursday for the Hot Summer Nights concert series at the French Art Colony.