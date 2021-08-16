Classic cars return to City Park

GALLIPOLIS — People of all ages gathered in Gallipolis City Park over the weekend for a taste of history in the form of cars.

Drivers from across the region brought more than 240 vintage and collectable vehicles to show off to visitors on Saturday.

After 43 years of hosting the car show, organizers say this will be the final year for the Gallipolis Car Club’s event as the club dissolves.

“I hate to see it happen but it is happening,” said Dave Hively, organizer/club member. “Negotiations are under way now with other organizations that are thinking about taking it over, starting it. Our club will be disbanded and they’ll form a new club.”

Throughout the day people of all ages came to see the show with cars filling the park, something Hively said is a a bit of history shared across generations.

“It gives the younger generations an idea of what we used to have and it’s an outdoor activity that a lot of people enjoy,” Hively said.

One car collector spent the day showcasing an old police cruiser, complete with a collection of officer badges and patches.

“I bring it here to honor the police officers because they’re having so much of a bad time. I let all the kids get in it and work everything they want,” said Glen Huber, car owner.

Displayed around the car, onlookers can view a variety of badges and patches in frames, albums and an old officer hat, something Huber has recently started doing.

“It’ll be about two years now. I went to the chiefs and collected them right off the chiefs. Some of them I get through Facebook or whatever,” Huber said.

Hively said the event is a nice way to help support the community while giving people something to enjoy.

“Well, it gets people out and see what other people have,” Hively said. “We do raise a considerable amount of money for charity that they don’t get, like hospice and things like that, they’ll get a donation. These donations help them survive.”

During the event the club hosted several raffles, drew door prizes donated from local businesses and gave out awards for the best of show across 15 vehicle categories. All proceeds are donated.

“It will be divided among local agencies — hospice, Toys for Tots; yes, the VA will get some; Veterans of Foreign War will get a donation — it will be divided,” Hively said.

Vehicles of all types were showcased at the 43rd annual car show hosted by the Gallipolis Car Club. Glen Huber's police cruiser features displays of police patches and badges he has collected for the past two years. Unique vehicles were available for visitors to explore and learn more about during the car show in the Gallipolis City Park. Vintage vehicles filled the Gallipolis City Park for the 43rd annual car show hosted by the Gallipolis Car Club. Glen Huber of Thornville, Ohio, allows spectators to check out the features of the police cruiser — flashing the lights, running the sirens, trying different buttons and more —to give them a unique experience.

Gallipolis Car Club hosts last show

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

