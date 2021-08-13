Evans passes away at age 83

RIO GRANDE — A well-known figure in Gallia County has passed away.

Dr. Clyde M. Evans, 83, of Rio Grande, died Wednesday at his residence.

Evans was known for his work as an educator, community leader and civil servant.

From 2003 through 2010, he served the people of Gallia, Jackson, Vinton and parts of Lawrence and Ross counties as State Representative for the 87th House District.

Evans was a staple at the University of Rio Grande as well, serving in a variety of roles. On Friday, Rio noted his passing with a statement via its social media accounts:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news, Dr. Clyde Evans passed away Wednesday evening. He was truly one of the Rio Family’s faithful and cherished members. Dr. Evans was a professor of psychology and had many administrative leadership roles during more than 55 years at Rio including Athletics Director, Director of Student Affairs, VP of Development, Provost, and Board of Trustees Member.”

Rio’s statement ended with “Thank you.”

In 2010, the Gallipolis Daily Tribune reported on Evans receiving the Gallia Chamber of Commerce’s top honor, the Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award — the article touched upon just some of his many accomplishments.

At that time, it was noted between tenures at the University of Rio Grande, he directed a project for the United States Sports Academy in Saudi Arabia. In addition, his service in the Ohio House had included membership and leadership positions on numerous committees and commissions and councils.

During his recognition by the chamber that year, a list of community service activities were also noted, including: President, Gallipolis Rotary Club; Assistant District Governor, Rotary International; President, O.O. McIntyre Park Commission; President, Rio Grande Village Council; Board member, Gallia County Historical Society and Gallia County CIC; President of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce. It was also reported that in 2009, he received the Ohio Career Colleges and Schools Distinguished Government Service Award, for championing the Ohio College Opportunity Grant program.

Arrangements for Evans will be announced by the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio.

