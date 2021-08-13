Four boats damaged in Friday fire

GALLIPOLIS — There was smoke on the water, literally, on Friday morning when the Gallipolis Fire Department was dispatched to the Gallipolis Boat Club on Vine Street along Chickamauga Creek.

Keith Elliott, chief of the Gallipolis Fire Department, said the call was received at 6:24 a.m. — the smoke was initially reported by a passerby.

Elliott said the fire involved four boats, all still in their slips, with two boats sustaining “severe damage” and two “cosmetic damage.”

Elliott remarked his crew of firefighters did a “super job” of stopping the fire, preventing it from spreading any further through the boat slips within close proximity.

As part of standard protocol, the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified of the fire and though the cause remains under investigation, it does not appear suspicious, Chief Elliott said.

Three fire trucks from Gallipolis FD responded to the scene which was cleared at approximately 8 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

