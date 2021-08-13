Meigs Grand Jury returns 36 indictments

POOMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced in a news release that on Aug. 11 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned 36 indictments. Those indicted include the following:

Assault Offenses

Clinton Bailey, 55, of Long Bottom, was indicted for Assault, a felony of the fourth degree; Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Obstructing Official Business, a misdemeanor of second degree; and Trespass, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Bailey is alleged to have trespassed onto another’s property to interfere with the arrest of Tanner Walker, who was also indicted for his role in the incident. Bailey is alleged to have engaged in actions intended to cause the victim physical harm but a bystander intervened and knocked Bailey unconscious before Bailey’s attempt to cause the victim physical harm resulted in actual physical harm to the victim. Assault is defined as causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Rhonda Campbell, 40, of Middleport, was indicted for Felonious Assault, a felony of the first degree; Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree; Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and Menacing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Campbell is alleged to have fled from law enforcement and to have used her vehicle to intentionally crash into a law enforcement officer’s vehicle in an attempt to cause that officer physical harm. Campbell is alleged to have been found in possession of a stolen cell phone. Campbell is also alleged to have made threatening statements to an individual prior to her contact with law enforcement. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Anthony Davis, 33, of Langsville, was indicted for two counts of Felonious Assault, each a felony of the first degree; and two counts of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, each a felony of the third degree. Davis is alleged to have fled from law enforcement in a motor vehicle on two occasions. During one of those pursuits, Davis is alleged to have attempted to cause physical harm to two law enforcement officers by attempting to crash into their vehicles head-on. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Bandon Grover, 34, of Middleport, was indicted for Assault, a felony of the fourth degree; Obstructing Official Business, a felony of the fifth degree; and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Grover is alleged to have assaulted a law enforcement officer, to have resisted arrested, and to have impeded the law enforcement officer from performing his official duties. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Tanner Walker, 25, of Cambridge, was indicted for Assault, a felony of the fourth degree; Felonious Assault, a felony of the first degree; and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Walker is alleged to have caused serious physical harm to another and to have resisted arrest. Walker was previously charged with Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol out of this incident. Clinton Bailey was indicted for his role in this incident. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Offenses Against Justice

David Cline, 49, of Long Bottom, was indicted for Bribery, a felony of the third degree. Cline is alleged to have offered to pay a probation officer $300 in exchange for a clean urine sample in order to pass a drug test. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Anthony Davis, 33, of Langsville, was indicted for four counts of Failure to Appear, each a felony of the fourth degree. Davis is alleged to have failed to appear for sentencing on four cases after being released on his own recognizance. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Gabrielle Johnson, 29, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Johnson is alleged to have inserted drug paraphernalia inside a body cavity in order to prevent law enforcement from finding it and using it as evidence. Matthew Burke was indicted for his role in this incident. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Michael King, 30, of Harrisonville, was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. King is alleged to have fled from law enforcement in the Langsville and Dexter area. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Firearms Charges

Brian Hunt, 21, of Racine, was indicted for Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Following a traffic stop, Hunt is alleged to have been found to be in possession of a firearm with two loaded magazines. The Racine Police Department investigated this matter.

William Marnhout, Jr., 36, of Racine, was indicted for Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. Marnhout, who was prohibited by law from possessing a firearm, was found in possession of a shotgun following a traffic stop. The Racine Police Department investigated this matter.

Wanda Merinar, 53, of Racine, was indicted for Improperly Handing Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. During a well-being check of a passenger in a motor vehicle parked at a business in Racine, Merinar is alleged to have been found in possession of a loaded firearm. Roberta Porter was indicted for her role in this incident. The Racine Police Department investigated this matter.

Roberta Porter, 37, of Racine, was indicted for Carrying Concealed Weapons, a felony of the fourth degree. During a well-being check of a passenger in a motor vehicle parked at a business in Racine, Porter is alleged to have been found in possession of a concealed and loaded firearm. Wanda Merinar was indicted for her role in this incident. The Racine Police Department investigated this matter.

Jacob Stewart, 42, of Portland, was indicted for Improperly Handing Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Following a traffic stop, Stewart is alleged to have been found to be in possession of a firearm The Racine Police Department investigated this matter.

Property Crimes

Krystal Bass, 27, of Middleport, was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the second degree. Bass is alleged to have trespassed in another’s home with the intent to assault the resident. The Syracuse Police Department investigated this matter.

Pamela Fellure, 41, of Cheshire, was indicted for Misuse of Credit Cards, a felony of the fifth degree. Fellure, while working for a home health provider, is alleged to have used an elderly patient’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases for personal gain. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Michael King, 30, of Harrisonville, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree; and Complicity to Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. King is alleged to have stolen a motor vehicle and to have assisted another in stealing a motor vehicle in Harrisonville. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Chad Miller-Wiemuth, 29, of Niles, Michigan, was indicted for Aggravated Arson, a felony of the first degree. Miller-Wiemuth is alleged to have set fire to a room at the Meigs Motel, which created a risk of physical harm to other motel occupants. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

In a second indictment, Miller-Wiemuth was indicted for Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. Miller-Wiemuth is alleged to have stolen his mother’s motor vehicle in Michigan and is alleged to have been found in possession of the stolen motor vehicle near Salem Center after he ran out of gas and called 911 for assistance. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Jonathan Wyatt, 40, of Racine, was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the second degree; Aggravated Menacing, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and two counts of Criminal Damaging, each a misdemeanor of the second degree. Wyatt is alleged to have entered another’s home with the intent of committing a criminal offense inside. Wyatt is also alleged to have threatened both the homeowner and a significant other living with Wyatt at the time. Wyatt is alleged to have busted a windshield and to have intentionally caused damage to Village of Racine property. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Drug Offenses

Joshua Althouse, 35, of Racine, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; and Complicity to Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Following a traffic stop, Althouse is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine and to have solicited a female passenger to hide the methamphetamine inside a body cavity. Elizabeth Sprouse was indicted for her role in this incident. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Terry Bell, Jr., 34, of Middleport, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Bell is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during an arrest for another offense. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Matthew Burke, 50, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Following a traffic stop, Burke is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine. Gabrielle Johnson was indicted for her role in this incident. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Anthony Davis, 33, of Langsville, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth degree. Davis is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone during an arrest for another offense. Ronnie Petrey was indicted for his role in this incident. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

James Deems, 52, of Racine, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Deems is alleged to have been in possession of a firearm which was alleged to have been used to threaten other individuals, and Deems is alleged to have disposed of the firearm while he fled on foot from law enforcement. Deems is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine when he was arrested. The Racine Police Department investigated this matter.

Raymond Klein, 37, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Klein is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant. Mary Ward was indicted for her role in this incident. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Justin Little, 30, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Following a traffic stop, Little is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine. Little is alleged to have tampered with this evidence by attempting to kick the methamphetamine out of a law enforcement officer’s hand and also by taking the methamphetamine from the law enforcement officer and eating some of it. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

In a second indictment, Little was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Following a traffic stop, Little is alleged to have fled on foot from a law enforcement officer and to have deposited methamphetamine in a pile of leaves in an attempt to hide the drugs from the law enforcement officer. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

In a third indictment, Little was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Following a traffic stop, Little is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Ronnie Petrey, 36, of Athens, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree. Petrey is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine and to have been in the process of trafficking methamphetamine when he drove onto a property in which law enforcement was executing a search warrant. Anthony Davis was indicted for his role in this incident. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Elizabeth Sprouse, 27, of Racine, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of third degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Following a traffic stop, Sprouse is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine. Sprouse is alleged to have inserted the methamphetamine inside a body cavity in order to prevent law enforcement from finding the methamphetamine and using it as evidence. Joshua Althouse was indicted for her role in this incident. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Ricky Stone, 61, of Middleport, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. Following a traffic stop, Stone is alleged to have been in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Stone is alleged to have been trafficking the methamphetamine. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Mary Ward, 43, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Ward is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant. Raymond Klein was indicted for his role in this incident. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Robert Writesel, 42, of Racine, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Following a traffic stop, Writsel is alleged to have been in possession of Methamphetamine. The Racine Police Department investigated this matter.

OVI Offenses

Laura Bolton, 43, of Wilmington, was indicted for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence, a felony of the fourth degree. Bolton is alleged to have been under the influence while operating her vehicle on U.S. 33. Bolton was previously convicted of OVI in 2018, 2017, and 2014. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Matthew Warner, 38, of Racine, was indicted for three counts of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence, each a felony of the third degree. Warner is alleged to have been under the influence while operating his vehicle on Hiland Road and to have methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system. Warner was previously convicted of OVI in 2015 (twice), 2013, 2008, 2007, and 2005. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

Information provided by Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley.