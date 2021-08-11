Fowler joins Farmers Bank Board

POMEROY — Robin Fowler has been selected as the newest member of the Farmers Bank Board.

Farmers Bank President and CEO Paul Reed told Ohio Valley Publishing that Fowler is joining the board in advance of the planned retirement of board member John Musser at the end of the year. Musser will remain on the Farmers Bancshares Inc. Board.

Reed explained that with Fowler joining the board now, prior to Musser leaving, that it will allow for Musser to serve as a mentor for the new board member.

Reed added that Fowler is very qualified and will make a good addition to the board.

Fowler, like Musser, brings an insurance background to the board.

She has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry and has served in various leadership positions with State Farm Insurance. She is currently the owner of Robin Fowler State Farm serving Gallia and surrounding counties.

Fowler earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rio Grande, where she serves as a trustees and vice chair of the University of Rio Grande Board of Directors. She is also the past chair and current council member of the Alumni Council of the University of Rio Grande, past president and current treasurer of the Alpha Mu Beta Alumni Organization of the University of Rio Grande.

Additionally, Fowler serves as a trustee of Eastern Star Gallipolis Chapter, board member of the Federal State Farm Political Action Committee and as president-elect of the Gallipolis Rotary Club.

Fowler and her husband of more than 35 years, Todd, reside in Thurman, Ohio. They have two children, Danielle and Anthony (Meg) Fowler and three grandchildren, James, Lydia and Chloe.

Robin Fowler https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_8.12-Robin-Fowler.jpg Robin Fowler