Commissioners approve jail project updates

GALLIPOLIS — Commissioners recently approved the minutes from the July 29 meeting, where they approved changes to the county jail project.

Present during the meeting were commissioners Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton.

County Administrator Melissa Clark presented the commission with Construction Change Directive No. 1 paperwork for the Gallia County Jail Project with Granger Construction Company. The project’s architect has recommended and signed the change directed resulting in no change to the “guaranteed maximum price. Commissioners approved a motion to accept the project change.

Clark also presented Construction Change Directive No. 2 for the project. The total price adjustment shall be a time and material contract with a fixed material cost of $41,654.42 and a total cost not to exceed $144,106. The change to the project was approved by the commissioners.

Clark advised commissioners the contract has gone out to Mid-Atlantic Maintenance for Airport Repainting and the county is awaiting its return. Commissioners approved a motion to sign the contract.

Grants Administrator Karen Sprague presented the commission with a grant agreement from the FAA for the FY 2021 Airport Improvement Program Grant. This grant agreement is for the Replace General Aviation Terminal Building-Design Project. It was noted the local match share of 35 percent, or $42,001, will be paid from the airport fund. A motion to to approve the grant agreement was passed.

Nick Roach, Wiseman Agency, presented the commissioners a 2021-2022 dividend check for $14,505.00 from CORSA.

Kyle Mooney with the Gallia County Engineer’s Office submitted a recommendation and contract to award PDK Construction, Inc. for the “GAL-CR VAR GR FY2022” project. The bid from PDK Construction was the lowest bid received. Commissioners approved the recommendation.

Sherry Daines, 911/EMA/LEPC Director presented commissioners with the need for Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) nominations to Ohio SERC. Members serve for two years.

