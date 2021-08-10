Annual car show returns

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Vintage cars will line First Avenue and vendors will fill Gallipolis City Park for the 43rd annual Car Show this Saturday, Aug. 14.

The event is hosted by the Gallipolis Car Club and will be the last year for the club said event organizer, Paul Roberts.

“Its been a very good organization, its just come to an end,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the event has always been something fun for everyone but a way to give back to the community.

All proceeds from the event will go to six local charities; AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, Holzer Hospice, Key Club and Gallipolis in Lights.

Registration for the event is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine, with judging in the afternoon. The first 250 registrants will receive a dash plaque.

Gallipolis Lion Club is hosting a pancake breakfast during the event. There will also be 50/50 tickets sold, several door prizes and raffles throughout the day.

There are 103 trophies to be handed out to cars split into 15 classes.

Roberts said cars can be viewed from 9 a.m. – noon, expecting the event to wrap up around 5 p.m. after trophies are awarded.

While this is the last year for the Gallipolis Car Club, Roberts said there is some talk from others wanting to start a club.

Gallipolis Car Club to host

By Brittany Hively Special to OVP

Brittany Hively is a freelance writer and graduate of Marshall University, with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and journalism.

