Mason County Fair returns Monday

Arm bands will be given to each individual to wear on a daily basis upon paid admission.

Discount Day will be held on Wednesday, of the fair from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., $5 per person (includes carnival rides). Season ticket holders can purchase a ride ticket for $4, before 3 p.m.

Season Pass holders may purchase a daily ride stamp for $6 at the carnival.

Season Passes are $25 all week (includes entertainment and stage shows, but does not include carnival).

Daily admission is $10 - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (carnival included). Daily admission tickets include carnival all six days.

Children two years of age and younger are admitted free.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mason County Fair returns on Monday with a full schedule of events featuring activities for the entire family and nightly entertainment on its main stage.

On opening night, the popular Fair Queen Contest returns at 8:30 p.m., with seven contestants vying to wear the crown. Then, musical artists will take the stage to perform throughout the rest of the week.

Known as the largest county fair in the state of West Virginia, Mason is also known for attracting musical talent from both near and far, including national recording acts and the 2021 lineup is no exception.

A breakdown of the musical entertainment schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 10

The fair will showcase popular local musicians including Jesse Crawford, Flatrock Revival and Connor Christian. Christian, a native of Gallipolis, Ohio, recently received national acclaim when he was chosen to be a part of “Team Blake” on the most recent season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Christian, who headlines the night of entertainment, begins his performance at 8 p.m. Christian caused three judges to turn their chairs on “The Voice” during the blind auditions when he performed “Bright Lights’ by Gary Clark, Jr. He went on to win a battle round with a rendition of “Ain’t Living Long Like This” by Rodney Crowell and made it to the knockout round. Christian currently lives in Colorado but returns to the area this summer for performances at Gallipolis’ River Rec, Pomeroy’s Kickin’ Summer Bash and the Gallia Jr. Fair.

Preceding Christian’s performance are Flatrock Revival which takes the stage at 7 p.m. The popular band with a loyal following will be playing country, rock and blues. Flatrock Revival recently headlined Point Pleasant’s “Liberty Fest.”

Kicking off Tuesday’s performances is Crawford who performs at 6 p.m. A popular local singer songwriter, Crawford plays a mix of folk and country and a few originals. “I love the older country music. I was born and raised in Apple Grove and I’d be lost without my guitar,” Crawford said.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

A night of gospel, contemporary Christian music and clogging is slated for the fair’s main stage. First up, a local gospel group to be announced performs at 6:30 p.m.; at 7 p.m. the Twin River Cloggers perform; then at 7:30 p.m. Lifespring Community Church Praise Band takes the stage.

Headlining the night at 8 p.m. is New Heights Collective. Based out of Milton, New Heights Collective leads worship weekly at New Heights Church. According to a statement from a spokesperson for the band, original songs such as “Who You Say You Are” and “Forevermore” speak of what Christ has done and the reasons for why we worship Him. “Through the writing and singing of original songs, contemporary worship songs, and even new arrangements of traditional hymns, the collective exists to glorify God through music and in all that we do,” according to the statement.

Thursday, Aug. 12

A definite crowd pleaser returns at 7:30 p.m. with the Lip Sync Battle on the main stage.

Friday, Aug. 13

Taking the mains stage at 9 p.m. is country singer, Callista Clark. Clark’s single, “It’s ‘Cause I am” released this year peaked at 27 on the U.S. Country Airplay charts.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Closing out the fair on Saturday night is country superstar Tracy Byrd with local country singer songwriter Matthew Adam Metheney.

Metheney, who has a loyal, local following, takes the main stage at 7 p.m. with his brand of country music. Metheney plays across the area and has been recording in Nashville, Tenn.

Byrd performs at 9 p.m. on the main stage. Byrd had a slew of hits in the 1990’s and has upcoming tour dates with Blake Shelton on the Friends and Heroes 2021 tour.

Some (but not all) of his hit songs include:

Holdin’ Heaven;

Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous;

Watermelon Crawl;

The First Step;

The Keeper of the Stars;

Don’t Take Her She’ll All I Got.

Mason County Fair full schedule of events:

Monday, Aug. 9

8 a.m. Showmanship – Hogs, Goats, Lambs, Heifers, Feeder Calves, Steers

10:30 a.m. Youth 4-H Horse Show

Noon Balloon Games

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage)

3:45 p.m. Jason Eades Memorial Scholarship Award

4 p.m. Junior Market Hog Show

5 p.m. Little Mister and Miss Mason County (Main Stage)

7 p.m. PPJSHS Bands – Junior and Senior Bands (Outside)

7 p.m. H&H Ranch and Rodeo at Pull Track

8 p.m. Fair Dedication

8:30 p.m. Fair Queen Contest (Main Stage)

8:30 p.m. Annette Hanes Award

9:30 p.m. Greasy Pig (After Hog Show)

11 p.m. Gates Close

Tuesday, Aug. 10 — Senior Citizen Day

9 a.m. Fair Opens

9:15 a.m. Kid’s Goat Show

11 a.m. Market Goat Show

11 a.m. Open/Junior Goat Show

11 a.m. Balloon Games

1 p.m. CEOS “Public Demonstration” (Jr. Building Stage)

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage)

3 p.m. Bingo (Cool Room)

5:30 p.m. 4-H Scholarship Awards

6 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull

6 p.m. Market Lamb Show

6 p.m. Jesse Crawford (Main Stage)

7 p.m. Market Animal Resale Auction (Fair Office)

7 p.m. Flatrock Revival (Main Stage)

7:30 p.m. Clothes Pin Kids’ Games

8 p.m. Connor Christian (Main Stage)

11 p.m. Gates Close

Wednesday, Aug. 11 — Discount Day

9 a.m. Fair Opens

10 a.m. Scavenger Hunt

11 a.m. Egg Toss

Noon Hay Bale Toss

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage)

2 p.m. Cloverbud Activity (Jr. Building)

3 p.m. Replacement Heifer Show

4 p.m.Mark Wood Fun Show

5:30 p.m. Wahama High School Band (Inside Stage)

6 p.m. Commercial Feeder Calf Show

6:30 p.m. Local Gospel Group – TBD (Main Stage)

7 p.m. Twin River Cloggers

7 p.m. 4-H Leader Memorial Award (Jr. Building)

7 p.m. Demolition Derby – Followed by Riding Lawn Mower Derby and Power Wheels

7:30 p.m. Lifespring Community Church Praise Band (Main Stage)

8 p.m. New Heights Collective (Main Stage)

8 p.m. Kids Game – Potato Sack Race

11 p.m. Gates Close

Thursday, Aug. 12

9 a.m. Fair Opens

9 a.m. Pet Parade (Show Ring)

9:50 a.m. Youngun’s Calf Show

10 a.m. Open Beef Cattle Show

10 a.m. Junior Beef Show

Noon Paper Airplane Toss (Inside Stage)

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage)

2 p.m. Seed Spitting (Outside Show Ring)

2 p.m. Mason County Special Needs Goat Show (Show Ring)

5 p.m. Market Steer Show (Livestock Arena)

5 p.m. John McCausland Award

6 p.m. Pretty Baby Contest

6 p.m. Terry Lynn Williamson Memorial Award

7 p.m. Junior and Open Dairy Show

7:30 p.m. Lip Sync Battle (Main Stage)

8 p.m. Wheel Barrel Race

11 p.m. Gates Close

Friday, Aug. 13

8 a.m. Fair Opens

8 a.m. Master Market Showmanship

10:30 a.m. 4-H Exhibitor and Donnie Hill Awards

11 a.m. Junior Livestock Sale – Market Meat Goats, Market Hogs, Feeder Calves, Replacement Heifers, Steers, Market Lambs

11 a.m. Fair Scholarship and Mason County Born and Raised

11 a.m. Market Animal Awards

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage)

7 p.m. Super Stock Trucks, Tractors and Modified Stock Trucks

9 p.m. Callista Clark (Main Stage)

9 p.m. Chicken Catch

11 p.m. Gates Close

Saturday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. Fair Opens

9 a.m. Open Mason County Youth Horse Fun Show

9 a.m. Junior Horse Show

11 a.m. Dash for Cash

1 p.m. Horseshoe Pitching (Outside Stage Area)

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull – Pull Off (Inside Stage)

2 p.m. Auction for Kids Games

2 p.m. Open Horse Show – NBHA Sanctioned

4:45 p.m. Robert Lutton Award

5 p.m. Old Timers Showmanship

7 p.m. Motocross

7 p.m. Matt Matheney (Main Stage)

8:45 p.m. Sweepstakes Award and Donnie Hill Award (FFA)

9 p.m. Tracy Byrd (Main Stage).

Find the Mason County Fair on Facebook and at http://www.masoncountyfairwv.com/.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

