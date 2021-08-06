County discusses resolutions, replacement levy

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Commissioners recently approved the minutes from the July 22 meeting, where project resolutions were signed and a replacement levy was on the agenda.

Present during the meeting were commissioners Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton.

Commissioners approved travel requests for Elisha Orsbon with economic development to South Point for an information/resource meeting; Sherry Daines with 911/EMA and Tim Miller with EMA to Hamden for a First Responder training.

County Administrator Melissa Clark presented the commission with Payment Resolution #2 for the Gallia County Jail Project to Granger Construction Company in the amount of $297,988.33. DLZ Director of Architecture, Greg Galieti recommends approval of the invoice and pay application. A motion to approve payment resolution #2 was approved.

Clark presented the Commission with Payment Resolution #3 for the Gallia County Jail Project to Granger Construction Company in the amount of $334,732.49. DLZ Architect, David Evans recommends approval of the invoice and pay application. A motion to approve and pay invoices from pay resolution #3 was approved as submitted.

Clark presented quotes for the repainting of the runway numbers at the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport. Per inspection by the Ohio Department of Transportation Office of Aviation, runway numbers are not visible from 1,000 feet above ground level. Contractors submitting quotes are as follows: Mid Atlantic Maintenance provided a quote of $27,650.00; and Axtell’s Inc provided a quote of $32,813.00.

Delta Airport Consultants, Steve Potoczak recommended accepting the quote of Mid Atlantic Maintenance for having experience marking airports and their quote is per FAA specifications. A motion to award the painting project to Mid Atlantic Maintenance as recommended by Potoczak was approved.

Commissioners entered into executive session with JFS Director Dana Glassburn to consider the employment of a public employee. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

The commissioners were in receipt of a resolution for approval to proceed on the issue of a replacement levy in excess of the 10-mill limitation for the purpose of providing sufficient funds to meet the expenses of the Gallia County General Health District Programs. The resolution was voted on and signed, passing with two-thirds of the commissioners voting “yes.” Commissioner Stapleton voted “no” on the resolution.

Commissioners signed a resolution naming Commissioner Montgomery as the Gallia County Commissioners’ appointment to the District 15 Public Works Integrating Committee.

Gallia County Assistant Engineer Kyle Mooney presented a contract between the Shelly Company and Gallia County to complete the 2021 Gallia County Reconstruction Project for the amount of $1,637,408.77. Commissioners signed the contract.

Bids were opened for a project for Centenary Road, Clay Chapel Road, Friendly Ridge Road, Little Bullskin Road, McCormick Road and Victory Road in multiple Townships. The engineer noted the GAL – CR VAR GR – FY 2022 project is being funded 100% Federal and the project cost estimate is $275,828.00. Bids were opened from PDK Construction Inc for $302,447.76; M.P. Dory Co. for $324,949.20; and Lake Erie Construction Company for $351,825.00. The bids were turned over to the county engineer for review and recommendation.

Gallia County Common Pleas court officer Mike Smith presented the T-Cap Grant Agreement for signature. The commission approved request by Smith to apply for the T-Cap grant on April 15, 2021.

Sheriff Matt Champlin, Chief Deputy Troy Johnson, and Heather Casto were present to discuss budget for the Sheriff, Jail and Courthouse Security Departments. The commissioners agreed for a supplemental appropriation of $140,000 for Sheriff Jail Contract Services. An appropriation request will be submitted.

Clerk of Courts Noreen Saunders was present to discuss current department budget. No action taken.

Commissioners entered into executive session with Clark and attorney Rusty Miller, by phone, to discuss “legal.” No action was taken upon returning to regular session.