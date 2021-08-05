Kountry Resort Campground featured in Business Spotlight

POMEROY — Fishing, boating, camping, fun in the water and much more await at Kountry Resort Campground just outside Pomeroy.

The Campground was recently featured by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose as one of the July Business Spotlight honorees. Six businesses statewide we recognized for the month, which featured unique outdoor recreation businesses in the state.

“Ohio provides a vast array of outdoor recreation opportunities to explore,” said LaRose in a news release. “While travel and tourism faced many challenges last year, we are all now looking for unique opportunities to share the great outdoors with our families and friends. From catching a big fish on Lake Erie to ziplining through the canopies in Hocking Hills, it’s Ohio small businesses who provide these experiences that we will remember forever.”

Kountry Resort Campground offers camping, cabins, RV hookups, fishing, swimming, spaces for weddings or other special events and much more.

Owners Andy and Tess Campbell have updated several features around the campsites and cabins, and have added new features and activities to the campground, including the popular Aqua Park.

Groups are welcome to the aqua park, with picnic areas and camping grills also available to use.

The water park is open seven days a week, with hours of noon-8 p.m., Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 per person for the entire day. Admission after 4 p.m. or for campers is available for a reduced rate.

There is no age requirement, meaning those from 4 to 74 (and beyond) can spend the day on the slides, climbing wall and other features of the park. Participants must be at least 44 inches tall to enjoy the park. Life jackets are available on site for use by visitors.

Kayaks can be rented for a day on the water and the banquet hall or pavilion can be rented for gatherings of all sizes.

Camper spot can be rented for the weekend or the season and cabin rentals are also available for a getaway to nature.

According to its website, Kountry Resort Campground is located on approximately 98 acres, just three miles from the Ohio River and the West Virginia state line Kountry Resort Campground is a family centered resort with activities for the entire family. Anglers enjoy pulling trophies from the four lakes stocked with catfish, crappie, bass and bluegill, while others enjoy a game of basketball, volleyball or horse shoes.

For more information visit Kountry Resort Campground on Facebook or call 740-992-6488.

Kountry Resort Campground owners Tess and Andy Campbell are pictured receiving the Secretary of State’s Business Spotlight Honor for the month of July. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_8.3-KRC-1.jpg Kountry Resort Campground owners Tess and Andy Campbell are pictured receiving the Secretary of State’s Business Spotlight Honor for the month of July. Courtesy photo The Aqua Park is one of the many activities at Kountry Resort Campground. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_7.4-Water-Park-5.jpg The Aqua Park is one of the many activities at Kountry Resort Campground. File photo Fishing is among the activities at Kountry Resort Campground. Pictured here are local students during a past Hooked on Fishing event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_HOF6.jpg Fishing is among the activities at Kountry Resort Campground. Pictured here are local students during a past Hooked on Fishing event. File photo