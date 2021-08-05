Dale Harper and The Highlanders set to perform at Mayor’s Night

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Dale Harper and The Highlanders will be performing at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant on Friday night for the weekly Mayor’s Night Out concert.

Shows for Mayor’s Night Out are from 8-10 p.m. and all concerts are free throughout the summer along the Ohio River.

Dale Harper and The Highlanders is a country band. The band is led by Dale Harper with Jacob Harper on bass and Steve Simmons on drums and percussion. The band’s website states they cover songs “from Haggard to Nirvana.”

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings previously told Ohio Valley Publishing the city tries to provide a variety of music for all visitors to enjoy, including adding new groups and individuals to the lineup this year. Billings said he has been surprised by the “great” turn out to the concerts so far this summer.

“We are very blessed to have so many talented individuals who have graced our Riverfront Park stage,” Billings told Ohio Valley Publishing. “Mayor’s Night Out is a great place to be on a Friday evening in historic Point Pleasant along the banks of the great Ohio River.”

The remaining concert schedule is as follows: Aug. 20, 542 playing classic rock; Aug. 27, Blue Moves playing Elton John and The Beatles genre of music and oldies.

Concessions will be sold at the riverfront during the shows.

