Today at the Gallia Jr. Fair

GALLIPOLIS — Today, the Gallia County Jr. Fair welcomes a popular contemporary Christian music artist, events on the pulling track and an afternoon full of activities for young folks.
Taking the Holzer Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. tonight is Britt Nicole. In 2011, she was nominated for a Dove Award in the Female Vocalist of the Year category and in 2013 for a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for “Gold.”
Today’s (Aug. 5) fair schedule is as follows:
11 a.m. Feeder Calf and Dairy Feeders (Show Arena);
12:30 p.m. Kiwanis Youth Program (Holzer Main Stage), Balloon Bursting, Bubble Gum Blowing, Watermelon Eating & many more events;
12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Casting Tournament (Pond Area);
1 p.m. Market Beef, Feeder Calf and Dairy Beef Showmanship Contest (Show Arena);
1 p.m. Library (Gray Pavilion);
2 p.m. Dairy Show (Show Arena);
5 p.m. Adult Showmanship Contest (Show Arena);
5:30 p.m. Horse Show Awards Ceremony (Horse Arena);
6 p.m. Cloverbud Graduation (Gray Pavilion);
6 p.m. Horse Fun Show (Horse Arena);
6 p.m. Market Beef Show;
7 p.m. Garden Tractor Pulls (Pulling Track);
8:30 p.m. Britt Nicole (Holzer Main Stage).