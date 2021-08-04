Today at the Gallia Jr. Fair

GALLIPOLIS — Today, the Gallia County Jr. Fair welcomes a popular contemporary Christian music artist, events on the pulling track and an afternoon full of activities for young folks.

Taking the Holzer Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. tonight is Britt Nicole. In 2011, she was nominated for a Dove Award in the Female Vocalist of the Year category and in 2013 for a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for “Gold.”

Today’s (Aug. 5) fair schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. Feeder Calf and Dairy Feeders (Show Arena);

12:30 p.m. Kiwanis Youth Program (Holzer Main Stage), Balloon Bursting, Bubble Gum Blowing, Watermelon Eating & many more events;

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Casting Tournament (Pond Area);

1 p.m. Market Beef, Feeder Calf and Dairy Beef Showmanship Contest (Show Arena);

1 p.m. Library (Gray Pavilion);

2 p.m. Dairy Show (Show Arena);

5 p.m. Adult Showmanship Contest (Show Arena);

5:30 p.m. Horse Show Awards Ceremony (Horse Arena);

6 p.m. Cloverbud Graduation (Gray Pavilion);

6 p.m. Horse Fun Show (Horse Arena);

6 p.m. Market Beef Show;

7 p.m. Garden Tractor Pulls (Pulling Track);

8:30 p.m. Britt Nicole (Holzer Main Stage).

Pictured sitting are this year’s Little Miss Gallia County Keely Pishner and Little Mister Gallia County Thomas Cummons. Also making up the junior royal court, pictured standing, are Little Miss Runner-up Jadah Justice and Little Mister Runner-up Mason Fellure. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_8.5-Littles.jpg Pictured sitting are this year’s Little Miss Gallia County Keely Pishner and Little Mister Gallia County Thomas Cummons. Also making up the junior royal court, pictured standing, are Little Miss Runner-up Jadah Justice and Little Mister Runner-up Mason Fellure. Dale Lear | Courtesy