Christian to headline at FAC tonight

GALLIPOLIS — Tonight, the French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights concert series welcomes home Connor Christian, a native of Gallipolis who has recently returned to the area for performances.

Christian, who appeared on the most recent season of NBC’s “The Voice” as a member of “Team Blake” will be headlining this week’s offering of music at the FAC’s outdoor pavilion.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m.

A statement from the FAC about this week’s show, noted Christian’s appearance on “The Voice” had “made us all very proud…the whole town was excited. Come early and get a front row table. It is going to be fun.”

Admission is $5 for the general public and free for FAC members. In addition, a cash bar is available for concert goers.

Christian has upcoming performances at the Gallia County Jr. Fair on Friday and the Mason County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The remainder of the Hot Summer Nights concert schedule includes next week on Aug. 12 with entertainment to be announced and the popular band, Next Level, on Aug. 19.

Concerts are offered each Thursday evening during the Hot Summer Nights concert season.

