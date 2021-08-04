Reported lifeguard shortage affects pool access

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission met on Tuesday evening, when the swimming pool was discussed and ordinances were approved.

Commissioners in attendance were Cody Caldwell, Mike Fulks, Mike Brown and Tony Gallagher.

Acting City Manager Ronnie Lynch said for “safety” reasons, the pool will be closed to the public immediately, due to not having enough lifeguards. Lynch said scheduled pool parties and “water walkers” will still continue. Lynch said many of the lifeguards had left to return to school.

Commissioners passed Ordinance 2021-23 to authorize new appropriations for the current fiscal year on the second reading.

Ordinance 2021-24, authorizing the city auditor to transfer funds also passed on the second reading.

The first readings of Ordinance 2021-25, prohibiting discrimination for employees, and Ordinance 2021-26, prohibiting discrimination for housing, were tabled until the next meeting. These ordinances would amend current anti-discrimination ordinances by including sexual orientation and gender identity issues. Commissioner Caldwell said there are currently no state ordinances to add these protections, but this ordinance was drafted based on other city ordinances. The motion to table the ordinances and discussion was opposed by Caldwell, but supported by the other commissioners in attendance.

In his report to the commission, Acting City Manager Lynch said Columbia Gas will begin another project in the downtown area soon. Lynch said most of the work will be done on the sidewalks from Court Street to Pine Street and First Avenue to Fourth Avenue.

Lynch said there are still water leaks throughout the city, but several have been fixed recently.

Lynch said he received a resignation from Bill Grubaugh, Maintenance Superintendent, effective Aug. 16.

Commissioner Gallagher said he thinks commissioners should get paid for the work they do on the city commission. Gallagher said a measure was on the ballot previously that would have given commissioners a one-time payment per year of $3,600, but the measure failed. Gallagher said he spoke to city residents who would support a measure to pay commissioners.

Commissioner Brown said he received reports of motorists not stopping for pedestrians in the downtown area. Brown said he noticed this too while in the area.

Gallia County Commissioner Gene Greene was in attendance at the meeting and asked for the sewer fees to be removed from the bills to the airport. Greene said there is no sewer at the airport, but the fees are added to the water bill when people wash airplanes.

A city resident spoke to commissioners about water in his basement for the last several years. The resident states the water is city water. City Auditor Margie Landers said she knew the water department had been there recently to examine the situation, but made no contact with the resident. The resident states he lives down a hill from the reservoir. The resident reports each time it rains, water floods his basement and is causing “destruction” to his home and property.

The next meeting for the Gallipolis City Commission is set for Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1753-4.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.