Pope named Miss Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS — Erin Pope of Gallipolis has been crowned this year’s Miss Gallia County.

Pope was chosen during the opening night of the Gallia County Jr. Fair earlier this week.

Joining Pope in her royal court were the following fair princesses:

First Runner-up Sydnee Runyon;

Second Runner-up Jerah Sharee Justice;

Third Runner-up Ellen Weaver;

Fourth Runner-up Gracie Thomas.

Pope’s corsage sponsor was Johnson Show Cattle. She resides in Gallipolis and is the daughter of Chad and Deanna Pope. She is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

During her high school years she has been involved in Gallipolis FFA; National Honor Society; College Credit Plus Program; the I-believe Leadership Summer Seminar Camp; high school leadership group/Student Council; Varsity Cheerleading; Madrigals; Symphonic Choir, and A cappella Group; Jazz Band; musicals; Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In her community she has been involved in Country to the Core 4-H Club; 4H camp counseling; instructing quality assurance sessions; coaching showmanship clinics; helping with fairground renovations and relocation efforts; Gallia County Junior Fair Youth Board; Ohio Cattleman’s Association BEST Program; working in the after-school program at Green Elementary; attending First Church of God Gallipolis where she is active in the youth program and she enjoys playing the guitar and singing for her church family. She plans on attending The Ohio State University to study Agriculture Education.

Runyon’s corsage sponsor was Deel Club Pigs. She resides in Vinton and is the daughter of Steve and Kim Runyon. She is a graduate of River Valley High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in Beta Club; Leo Club; Student Counsel; River Valley Show Choir; Mock Trial; Varsity Volleyball; Varsity Cheerleading; Track and Field; Prom Promise; Novels with Neighbors. In her community, she has been involved in Junior Fairboard where she is the current President; Raccoon Valley Livestock Club where she is the President; Carteens; Teen Leaders, and camp counseling; Cartwheels for Cancer; making knot blankets for Foster Children and the Gallia County Dog Shelter; Walmart Heart Wrapping Presents for Athens County Toy Drive; coaching at Southern Ohio Gymnastics Academy Gymnastics; River Valley High School Blood Drive; Crown City Weslyan Church. She plans on attending the University of Rio Grande to study Business Management with a minor in Banking.

Justice’s corsage sponsor was Blue J’s Boutique. She resides in Bidwell and is the daughter of Joe and Crystal Justice. She is a senior at Gallia Academy High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in College Credit Plus Program as a student at the University of Rio Grande; National Honor Society; FFA; Varsity Cheerleading; Varsity Tennis Team; Gallia Academy Yearbook Committee; GC Starz Competitive Cheer & Dance Team & Youth Team Coach; Rodney Rangers 4-H Club where she currently serves as the President and has held several office positions; Church of Christ at Rio Grande; employee of Ratliff’s Pool Center. In her community she has been involved in coordinating the Coins for Kids Community Service Project; participating in the #YouMatter Challenge for Teen Suicide Awareness; sponsoring families for Operation Christmas Child; helping organize and deliver backpacks/school supplies to flood victims; volunteering to cleanup/plant the Gallipolis Community Garden with her FFA Chapter; sending Christmas cards to local veterans who are stationed overseas; sponsoring and delivering personal care items, snacks and gifts to local nursing homes during the holidays; participating in canned food drives for local food pantries; volunteering at Washington Elementary to read with at-risk students; participating in Relay for Life Walkathon for the American Cancer Society. She plans on attending The Ohio State University to study Neonatal Nursing to become a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner.

In addition to being named second runner-up, Jerah received the community service award from the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club.

Weaver’s corsage sponsor was Jeff Fowler. She resides in Crown City and is the daughter of Susan and Jason Weaver. She is a senior at South Gallia High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in Beta Club; FCCLA; Leo Lions; Student Council; National Honors Society; Lighthouse Team; Yearbook; Choir; Drama Club; serving as a Class officer for three years. In her community, she has been involved in working with the Red Cross for a local blood drive; donating clothes to her school; serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community; raising money for Breast Cancer Survivors in her community; giving out personal hygiene products to students at her school; running a basketball tournament that raised money for a veteran’s family; buying shoes for kids in need as Christmas presents; volunteering and working the concession stand for games; creating Project Positivity. She plans on attending The Ohio State University to study Criminology.

In addition to being named third runner-up, Ellen received the Miss Congeniality Award, sponsored by the Gallia Kiwanis Club.

Thomas’ corsage sponsor was Shannon’s Pet Parlor in memory of Hope Burnett. She resides in Patriot and is the daughter of Richard and Shannon Thomas. She is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in National Honor Society; Varsity Track; College Credit Plus Classes where she made the Dean’s List; making the honor roll. In her community she has been involved in Gallipolis in Bloom; Hope’s Helping Hands 4-H Club; working at JMC Landscaping, a family-owned business; donating her time as a ranch hand on a horse farm; boarding dogs for elderly people; working at the Bob Evan’s Farm Festival with her 4H club; raising and showing market hogs; winning fourth overall market hog; she was crowned as the 2019 Livestock Queen. She plans on attending the University of Rio Grande to study Nursing where she also plans to continue her education to become a RN, BSN in the NICU unit.

Also joining in the contest were fellow princesses:

Helen Clonch whose corsage sponsor was Gallia Academy Trap Team. Clonch resides in Gallipolis and is the daughter of Roland and Angie Jones. She is a senior at Gallia Academy High School.

Sophia Gee whose corsage sponsor was Cindy Gee. Sophia resides in Gallipolis and is the daughter of Eric and Cindy Gee. She is a senior at River Valley High School.

Ariel Jade McGuire whose corsage sponsor was Crown Excavating Inc. McGuire resides in Crown City and is the daughter of Kayla McGuire. She is a graduate of South Gallia High School.

Kelsey Price whose corsage sponsor was Hendrickson Show Lambs. Kelsey resides in Vinton and is the daughter of Bret and Jenna Price. She is a senior at River Valley High School.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

Information on contestants provided by organizers of the Miss Gallia County Contest. Photos provided by Dale Lear.

Erin Pope, pictured seated, has been named the 2021 Miss Gallia County. Pope was joined in her royal court by First Runner-up Sydnee Runyon; Second Runner-up Jerah Sharee Justice; Third Runner-up Ellen Weaver; Fourth Runner-up Gracie Thomas. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_8.5-QueenCourt.jpg Erin Pope, pictured seated, has been named the 2021 Miss Gallia County. Pope was joined in her royal court by First Runner-up Sydnee Runyon; Second Runner-up Jerah Sharee Justice; Third Runner-up Ellen Weaver; Fourth Runner-up Gracie Thomas. Photos courtesy of Dale Lear Erin Pope of Gallipolis, also a graduate of Gallia Academy, was chosen as the 2021 Miss Gallia County on Monday night. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_8.5-Queen.jpg Erin Pope of Gallipolis, also a graduate of Gallia Academy, was chosen as the 2021 Miss Gallia County on Monday night. Photos courtesy of Dale Lear Abby VanSickle, 2020 Miss Gallia County, crowns 2021 Miss Gallia County Erin Pope on Monday night. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_8.5-Crown.jpg Abby VanSickle, 2020 Miss Gallia County, crowns 2021 Miss Gallia County Erin Pope on Monday night. Photos courtesy of Dale Lear