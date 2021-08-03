Badran joins PVH team

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) recently welcomed Sam Badran, M.D., FACOG, gynecologist to its medical staff.

According to a news release from PVH, “Dr. Badran is a fellowship-trained surgical gynecologist experienced in the latest technology of small incision, laparoscopic surgeries for women. He also provides comprehensive gynecological care to women at all stages of life, from puberty to after menopause. Dr. Badran is welcoming new patients to his practice at Pleasant Valley Hospital 2520 Valley Drive, Suite G16, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.”

“I’m grateful that Pleasant Valley Hospital offered me the opportunity to provide gynecological medicine and surgical gynecology and serve women’s healthcare needs,” Dr. Badran said. “My wife and I are excited to live and work in Point Pleasant where our children Mais and Yazin will learn from the excellent teachers at Point Pleasant Intermediate School and Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School.”

The news release furhter stated:

Dr. Badran earned his Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Jordan School of Medicine in Amman, Jordan. He completed residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Dr. Badran is a fellowship-trained surgeon specializing in advanced laparoscopic pelvic surgery. He completed fellowship training at the Chattanooga Women’s Laser Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In 2016, Dr. Badran became certified in clinical neuropelveology for the treatment of chronic pelvic pain. Dr. Badran is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology and is a Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“Being a physician for women is truly a privilege and my passion,” Dr. Badran said. “I strive to listen to and advocate for the needs of my patients and help them decide what will be best for them; not only for their own health but also for the well-being of their families.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Badran, call 304-857-6503.

Information submitted by PVH.

Badran https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_8.4-Badra.jpg Badran