Gallipolis City Board of Ed. approves personnel

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Schools Board of Education met last month to approve agenda items, including approving personnel and contracts.

The board approved membership in the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding with dues of $1,013.00 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board authorized the treasurer to sell three buses on govdeals.com.

The board listened to the public regarding facial masks for the return to school.

The board appointed Lynn Angell as a delegate and Amee Rees as an alternate for the OSBA Annual Business Meeting.

The board approved the negotiated agreement with the GEA for September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024 with pay for the 2021-2022 school year to start with the new pay of the employee’s contract year.

The board approved paying Wendy McNeal at the tutorial rate of $22.00 per hour for up to 30 hours for attending ODE’s Math Modeling and Reasoning (MMR) summer professional development.

The board approved employing the following classified personnel for the 2021-2022 school year; effective August 17, 2021: Courtney Gray – 4 Hour Cook and Kimberly McComas – 4 Hour Cook.

The board rescinded July 1, 2021 item 59-21: Nicholas Young for ten extended days.

The board approved the list of supplemental contracts for the 2021-2022 school year as follows: Alecia Faudree as Elementary Bus Duty Supervisor; Gwendolyn Rose as Technology Coordinator; Sarah Nunn as Elementary Bus Duty Supervisor; Miranda Fortner as Technology Coordinator; Lori Billings as Elementary Bus Duty Supervisor; Donna Thompson as Elementary Bus Duty Supervisor; Marilyn Wills as Technology Coordinator; Nicholas Young as Director of High School Bands; Amanda Bailey as Gallian Yearbook Advisor and Gallian Yearbook Business Advisor; Nattalie Phillips as Madrigal Director and Spring Musical Director; Aaron Walker as 9-12 Grade Student Council Advisor; Missy Whaley as District Health Services Coordinator; Cody Call as Lunchroom Duty; Mitch Meadows as Lunchroom Duty; Leah Polcyn as Lunchroom Duty; John Sipple as Lunchroom Duty; Cherie Davis as National Honor Society Advisor; Michelle Hixon as Noon Detention Hall Supervisor; Joe Justice as Noon Detention Hall Supervisor; Aaron Walker as Mock Trial Advisor; Justin Bailey as Model UN and Youth in Government; Michelle Hixon as Evening School Supervisor; Danella Newberry as Senior Activities Coordinator; Brad Harris as Technology Coordinator; Jared Denney as Lunchroom Duty; Gary Harrison as Lunchroom Duty; Shannon Mayes as Lunchroom Duty; Jared McClelland as Lunchroom Duty; Jordan Dell as Yearbook Advisor/Business Advisor; Shari Howard as Noon Detention Hall Supervisor; Eugene Huffman as Noon Detention Hall Supervisor; Renee Barnes as Evening School Supervisor; Jordan Deel as 6-8 Student Council Advisor; Kevin Malone as Technology Advisor; Cherie Davis for 25 extended days; Renee Barnes for 25 extended days; Tessa Queen for 25 extended days; Nicholas Young as 19 days (19 days before school) extended days; Amanda Bailey as 10 days (5 before/5 after) extended days; Koleton Carter as Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Colton Russell as 7th/8th Grade Head Football Coach; Justin Bailey as 7th/8th Grade Assistant Football Coach; Michael Scott as 7th/8th Grade Assistant Football Coach; Todd May as Head Varsity Cross Country Coach (coed); Martha Cassie Walker as 8th Grade Head Volleyball Coach; Hannah Bailey as 7th Grade Head Volleyball Coach; Dreama Hamid as Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleader Coach; and Brittani Roe as 7th/8th Grade Cheerleader Coach.

The board approved the following certified substitute lists for the 2021-2022 school year: Susan Brandeberry; Christina Cogar; Brittney Creech; Dreama Hamid; Charlene Hemphill; Marlene Hoffman; Kimberly Hurd; Dale Lear; Johnna Lunsford; Maggie Malone; Maddison Maynard; Thomas Meadows; John Milhoan; Chelsea Reese; LouAnn Shawver; Vicky Sheets; Barbara Shelton; John Sipple; and Jessica Willis.

The board approved the following classified substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year: Katelyn Batten as Cook; Penny Chambers as Aide, Secretary; Lana Elliott as Cook; Charlene Hemphill as Cook; Megan Hornsby as Aide; Bethany Kerr as Bus Driver, Courier; Christine Lawhorn as Aide, Cook; Elizabeth Loveday as Cook, Secretary; Stuart McComas as Custodian; Leonis Newell as Cook, Custodian, Secretary; Christine Pierotti as Cook; Chelsea Reese as Aide, Secretary; Carrie Salisbury as Aide, Courier, Secretary; and Angela Yongue as Aide.

The board approved the Service Agreement with the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center to provide a substitute Spanish Teacher for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved the agreement with Holzer Health System to provide therapy services for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board authorized the Superintendent to employ personnel as necessary between now and the September regular board meeting.

The board approved the Bus Routes and Stops for the 2021-2022 school year and granted the Transportation/Safety Supervisor the authority to adjust stops during the school year.

On Monday, the board held a special meeting to approve contracts.

The board approved Sally Barnette as Head Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved an administrative salary adjustment of 3-2-2%.

The board rescinded approval of Jordan Deel as 6-8 Student Council Advisor for the 2021- 2022 school year.

The board approved Angie Rocchi as 6-8 Student Council Advisor for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved the following agreements: VLA Participation Agreement with the Jefferson County Educational Service Center for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022; and Negotiated Agreement with the Gallipolis OAPSE Local #349; effective July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2024.