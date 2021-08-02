Gallia Commissioners approve contracts

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Board of Commissioners recently approved minutes from the July 15 meeting, which included voting on contracts.

Present during the meeting were commissioners Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton.

County Administrator Melissa Clark presented for signature the ODOT State GRF Operating Assistance reimbursement form in the amount of $14,987.00. In 2020, Gallia County contracted with The Ohio University Voinovich School to develop an updated Gallia County Coordinated Transportation Plan. Funding for the development of the plan was provided by ODOT Specialized Transportation Program SFY 2021 Program Year Grant. A motion was approved

Clark reported to Commission that Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) web portal WorksWise is now the official project application and management tool for OPWC Funding. In order DLZ Ohio to continue to perform specific OPWC grant related tasks within the WorksWise web portal on behalf of Gallia County, written authorization is required. Commissioners granted permission to DLZ Ohio, Inc. to access the OPWC WorksWise system on behalf of Gallia County.

DJFS Director Dana Glassburn presented the agreement between Gallia County Board of Commissioners through their agent Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services Children Services Division and the Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney for approval. The agreement was approved.

Commissioners entered into executive session with Glassburn to consider the employment of a public employee. Q. Stapleton moved and Greene seconded the motion. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

Gallia County assistant engineer Kyle Mooney presented a recommendation and contract for the 2021 Gallia County Reconstruction Project. The recommendation is to award the bid to The Shelly Company. Commissioners approved the recommendation and contract for a total of $1,637,408.77.

The Gallia County Commissioners received a part-time hire request submitted by 911/EMA/LEPC Director Sherry Daines to hire John Adam Blazer for a one-year probationary period with an initial training period of 90 days or less to determine eligibility to continue with the training program and/or actual dispatch work. His hire date would be July 17, 2021. Commissioners approved the hiring of Blazer.

Commission president entertained a motion to use the county credit card for a one-time purchase of a dryer for the animal shelter, noting no area vendor would accept a purchase order or be willing to wait for a check after delivering. Commissioners approved the motion.