Nominations sought for community champion award

OHIO VALLEY — Do you know a local champion in the fight against the opioid epidemic?

“As we continue to fight against drug addiction, specifically the opioid epidemic, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board, seeks to highlight the excellent work provided by individuals on the front lines of the fight. These individuals work beyond the call of duty, making differences in the lives of those who struggle with addiction. Often times, the work of these champions face heart-wrenching challenges and thankless recognition for their efforts,” stated a news release from the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board.

The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board would like to honor a champion from each county, Gallia, Jackson & Meigs, who is leading the battle against addiction in their communities on Sept. 11 as part of “Week of Appreciation,” formally September 20-26, with the message of “Bringing Help, Bringing Hope. Thank you.”

“The ‘Week of Appreciation’ is to show our gratitude for all individuals, families, and professionals in the many roles spend their days working tirelessly to save lives. These individuals help those they serve to engage in the treatment, achieve recovery, support children and families impacted by this disease, promote prevention activities, and build healthy, resilient communities,” stated the release.

The addiction epidemic impacts every sector of society. The importance of focusing on and responding to meet the needs of individuals and families affected by addiction is paramount. With the concentration being on those suffering, those helping to fight the epidemic are often left with fatigue, secondary trauma, and little thanks. The types of amazing people who work on this fight come in many forms: teachers/educators, pastor/clergy, medical personnel, law enforcement, youth mentor, friend, concerned citizens, family member, and community volunteer.

“Help us honor those who bring help and hope to others through your nominations,” stated the release.

From July 26 through August 20, residents of Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs counties can nominate a local champion who is actively involved in fighting opioid addiction. To submit your nomination, please go to https://bit.ly/3leAubo

For more information on how to join the fight against drug addiction, contact Shannon Dalton, Community Programming Coordinator of the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board at 740-446-3022 or email shannon_dalton@gjmboard.org.

Information provided by the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board.