Nine vying for ‘Miss Gallia County’

GALLIPOLIS — Nine contestants will be competing to wear the Miss Gallia County crown on the opening night of the Gallia County Jr. Fair, Monday, Aug. 2.

The popular contest is set for 9:30 p.m. on the Holzer Main Stage.

Listed below, in alphabetical order, are this year’s fair princesses who are vying for the title.

Helen Clonch

Corsage sponsor is Gallia Academy Trap Team. Helen resides in Gallipolis and is the daughter of Roland and Angie Jones. She is a senior at Gallia Academy High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in FFA; Drug Free Club of America; Diversified Health program at Buckeye Hills; Gallia Academy Trap Team; Equine Judging; Soil Judging; the Trap Team’s SCTP State & National Tournament. In her community she has been involved in Aftershock 4-H Club; Junior Fair Board member; Camp Counselor; Carteen; Teen Leader; helping the elderly; Gallia Shooting Aces; receiving the 4-H Silvers and Gold Equine award. She plans on attending Buckeye Hills Career Center to study Surgical Technologies.

Sophia Gee

Corsage sponsor is Cindy Gee. Sophia resides in Gallipolis and is the daughter of Eric and Cindy Gee. She is a senior at River Valley High School.

During her high school years, she has been been involved in Varsity Swim Team; Varsity Golf; Varsity Softball; Mock Trial; Beta Club; College Credit Classes; Prom Committee. In her community, she has been involved in Raccoon Valley Livestock 4-H Club; life-guarding at the Gallipolis City Pool and 4-H Camp, being a Camp Counselor at 4-H Camp. She plans on attending Ohio University to study Communications with the goal to become a Real Estate Agent.

Jerah Sharee Justice

Corsage sponsor is Blue J’s Boutique. Jerah resides in Bidwell and is the daughter of Joe and Crystal Justice. She is a senior at Gallia Academy High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in College Credit Plus Program as a student at the University of Rio Grande; National Honor Society; FFA; Varsity Cheerleading; Varsity Tennis Team; Gallia Academy Yearbook Committee; GC Starz Competitive Cheer & Dance Team & Youth Team Coach; Rodney Rangers 4-H Club where she currently serves as the President and has held several office positions; Church of Christ at Rio Grande; employee of Ratliff’s Pool Center. In her community she has been involved in coordinating the Coins for Kids Community Service Project; participating in the #YouMatter Challenge for Teen Suicide Awareness; sponsoring families for Operation Christmas Child; helping organize and deliver backpacks/school supplies to flood victims; volunteering to cleanup/plant the Gallipolis Community Garden with her FFA Chapter; sending Christmas cards to local veterans who are stationed overseas; sponsoring and delivering personal care items, snacks and gifts to local nursing homes during the holidays; participating in canned food drives for local food pantries; volunteering at Washington Elementary to read with at-risk students; participating in Relay for Life Walkathon for the American Cancer Society. She plans on attending The Ohio State University to study Neonatal Nursing to become a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner.

Ariel Jade McGuire

Corsage sponsor is Crown Excavating Inc. Ariel resides in Crown City and is the daughter of Kayla McGuire. She is a graduate of South Gallia High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in Marching Band; Symphonic Band; Honor Band; Choir; Guitar; Rebel Revue; FFA; Beta Club; Leo Lion; and was in the top 10% of her class. In her community she has been involved in For His Glory 4-H Club; Adopt-a-Highway; blood drives; donating and helping lead Toasty Toes Shoe Drive; cooking and served Thanksgiving meals; buying and wrapping Christmas Gifts for children; hostessing for the VFW South Gallia Fish Fry; played Taps for several different Veterans Day Parades, assemblies, and meeting at Walmart; donating food to local food drives; donating dog food and other supplies to the local shelter. She plans on attending Marshall University to study Psychology.

Erin Michelle Pope

Corsage sponsor is Johnson Show Cattle. Erin resides in Gallipolis and is the daughter of Chad and Deanna Pope. She is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

During her high school years she has been involved in Gallipolis FFA; National Honor Society; College Credit Plus Program; the I-believe Leadership Summer Seminar Camp; high school leadership group/Student Council; Varsity Cheerleading; Madrigals; Symphonic Choir, and A cappella Group; Jazz Band; musicals; Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In her community she has been involved in Country to the Core 4-H Club; 4H camp counseling; instructing quality assurance sessions; coaching showmanship clinics; helping with fairground renovations and relocation efforts; Gallia County Junior Fair Youth Board; Ohio Cattleman’s Association BEST Program; working in the after-school program at Green Elementary; attending First Church of God Gallipolis where she is active in the youth program and she enjoys playing the guitar and singing for her church family. She plans on attending The Ohio State University to study Agriculture Education.

Kelsey Price

Corsage sponsor is Hendrickson Show Lambs. Kelsey resides in Vinton and is the daughter of Bret and Jenna Price. She is a senior at River Valley High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in River Valley FFA Chapter where she is the Secretary, in FFA she is a member of the Soils Team, the Parli pro team, and has competed at district job interview; National Beta Club; National Honors Society, “I believe” leadership foundation; Completing College Credit Plus Classes; serving as a Class officer; participating as a member of the Mock Trial team; Novels with Neighbors; volunteering during the afterschool program at River Valley Middle School. In her community she has been involved in Raccoon Valley Livestock Club where she is the Treasurer; Secretary of the Gallia County Junior Fair Youth Board; placing flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day; organizing a blanket drive for cancer patients in the local community; serving as a 4H camp counselor; Teen Leader; Carteens instructor; quality assurance instructor and digital ambassador; donating canned goods for Thanksgiving boxes; donating items to families in need for Christmas; volunteering at Ag Day to teach 4th graders about 4H camp; sending cards to veterans for Veterans Day; Prom Promise. She plans on attending The Ohio State University to study Animal Sciences.

Sydnee Runyon

Corsage sponsor is Deel Club Pigs. Sydnee resides in Vinton and is the daughter of Steve and Kim Runyon. She is a graduate of River Valley High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in Beta Club; Leo Club; Student Counsel; River Valley Show Choir; Mock Trial; Varsity Volleyball; Varsity Cheerleading; Track and Field; Prom Promise; Novels with Neighbors. In her community, she has been involved in Junior Fairboard where she is the current President; Raccoon Valley Livestock Club where she is the President; Carteens; Teen Leaders, and camp counseling; Cartwheels for Cancer; making knot blankets for Foster Children and the Gallia County Dog Shelter; Walmart Heart Wrapping Presents for Athens County Toy Drive; coaching at Southern Ohio Gymnastics Academy Gymnastics; River Valley High School Blood Drive; Crown City Weslyan Church. She plans on attending the University of Rio Grande to study Business Management with a minor in Banking.

Gracie Thomas

Corsage sponsor is Shannon’s Pet Parlor in memory of Hope Burnett. Gracie resides in Patriot and is the daughter of Richard and Shannon Thomas. She is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in National Honor Society; Varsity Track; College Credit Plus Classes where she made the Dean’s List; making the honor roll. In her community she has been involved in Gallipolis in Bloom; Hope’s Helping Hands 4-H Club; working at JMC Landscaping, a family-owned business; donating her time as a ranch hand on a horse farm; boarding dogs for elderly people; working at the Bob Evan’s Farm Festival with her 4H club; raising and showing market hogs; winning fourth overall market hog; she was crowned as the 2019 Livestock Queen. She plans on attending the University of Rio Grande to study Nursing where she also plans to continue her education to become a RN, BSN in the NICU unit.

Ellen Weaver

Corsage sponsor is Jeff Fowler. Ellen resides in Crown City and is the daughter of Susan and Jason Weaver. She is a senior at South Gallia High School.

During her high school years, she has been involved in Beta Club; FCCLA; Leo Lions; Student Council; National Honors Society; Lighthouse Team; Yearbook; Choir; Drama Club; serving as a Class officer for three years. In her community, she has been involved in working with the Red Cross for a local blood drive; donating clothes to her school; serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community; raising money for Breast Cancer Survivors in her community; giving out personal hygiene products to students at her school; running a basketball tournament that raised money for a veteran’s family; buying shoes for kids in need as Christmas presents; volunteering and working the concession stand for games; creating Project Positivity. She plans on attending The Ohio State University to study Criminology.

Information on contestants provided by organizers of the Miss Gallia County Contest.

Ariel McGuire https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Ariel-McGuire-South-Gallia-2.jpg Ariel McGuire All contestant photos courtesy Dale Lear Ellen Weaver https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Ellen-Weaver-South-Gallia_pp-2.jpg Ellen Weaver All contestant photos courtesy Dale Lear Erin Pope https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Erin-Pope-Gallia-Academy-2.jpg Erin Pope All contestant photos courtesy Dale Lear Gracie Thomas https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Gracie-Thomas-Gallia-Academy-2.jpg Gracie Thomas All contestant photos courtesy Dale Lear Helen Clonch https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Helen-Clonch-Gallia-Academy-2.jpg Helen Clonch All contestant photos courtesy Dale Lear Jerah Justice https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Jerah-Justice-Gallia-Academy-2.jpg Jerah Justice All contestant photos courtesy Dale Lear Kelsey Price https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Kelsey-Price-River-Valley-2.jpg Kelsey Price All contestant photos courtesy Dale Lear Sophia Gee https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Sophia-Gee-River-Valley-2.jpg Sophia Gee All contestant photos courtesy Dale Lear Sydnee Runyon https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Sydnee-Runyon-River-Valley-2.jpg Sydnee Runyon All contestant photos courtesy Dale Lear