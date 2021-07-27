GALLIPOLIS — Local author Suzanne Alexander was Bossard Memorial Library’s guest presenter at story time on Monday where she read her recently-released children’s book The Tip of the Tale.

The Tip of the Tale features the story of how the fox got a white-tipped tail. It won first place in the Children’s Book Category of the West Virginia Writers’ Contest as an unpublished manuscript. This picture book was illustrated by Ashley Teets, an award-winning author and illustrator.

Alexander, who has worked as an elementary school librarian, language arts teacher, children’s librarian at a public library, and a book columnist, is also the author of Through Children’s Eyes: Exploring the Huntington Museum of Art. She has worked as a docent at the Huntington Museum of Art since 2006.

Story time is held beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday mornings at Bossard Library. Children who are age three through six and their families are welcome and encouraged to attend. Lapsit story time, for children age birth through three, is held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday mornings at the library.

Due to the Gallia County Junior Fair, story time and lapsit will not be held the week of August 2 through August 6. Instead, children and their families are encouraged to attend a children’s event hosted by the library at the fair beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 5. This event will be held under the Bill Gray Pavilion.

For more information on Bossard Library or any of its programs and services, visit bossardlibrary.org.

Story submitted by staff of Bossard Library.

Author Suzanne Alexander signs copies of her books on Monday after story time at Bossard Library. Following a reading of The Tip of the Tale, children completed a fox-themed craft. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_7.28-Bossard.jpg Author Suzanne Alexander signs copies of her books on Monday after story time at Bossard Library. Following a reading of The Tip of the Tale, children completed a fox-themed craft. Bossard Library | Courtesy

Author visits with young readers