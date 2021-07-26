Gallipolis announces annual community yard sale

GALLIPOLIS — The City of Gallipolis will hold its annual Community Yard Sale Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Gallipolis City Park from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a news release from the city. There will be no rain date.

The news release further stated:

Individuals will be allowed sixteen foot by thirty foot sections around the perimeter of the Gallipolis City Park.

A non-refundable permit fee of $10 for each section will be charged for this event. Participants must pre-register at the Assistant City Treasurer /City Manager’s office at the Gallipolis City Building 333 Third Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio and pick your location. Applications will be taken starting Monday, Aug. 2.

Guidelines are as follows:

Set up will be on day of sale only;

All items are to be removed from park after sale;

All trash to be put in proper containers;

No vehicles allowed in the park during the sale;

Permits are to be displayed during the sale;

No weapons of any type may be sold;

Vendors to supply their own tables and chairs;

No blocking sidewalks, crosswalks;

No monuments or trees used for display purposes.

For more information call the Gallipolis Municipal Building at 740-441-6003 ext. 522 or go to the City’s website at cityofgallipolis.com under Code Enforcement.