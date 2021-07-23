“Wellness Wednesday” live stream discusses working and physical activity

A weekly live stream focusing on wellness opportunities through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is featured each Wednesday on the AAA7 Facebook page. “Wellness Wednesdays” is featured each week at 10:00 am with a new wellness topic for discussion during the broadcast.

As routines have changed through the pandemic, so too have the wellness programs offered through the AAA7. The Agency offers a number of valuable and helpful programs designed to help individuals with their chronic conditions and other health concerns. Prior to the pandemic, the AAA7 would have these classes in person, but have moved them now to telephone classes.

Through “Wellness Wednesdays”, the Agency is able to expand the reach to share information about the valuable programs available to help with chronic disease self-management, diabetes self-management, chronic pain self-management, falls management, and caregiver support. The goal is to increase knowledge about these programs and help more and more people learn to live with their chronic conditions and/or embrace helpful tips that can help individuals live healthier.

Recently, the topic of working and being physically active was discussed.

Being active has many physical and mental benefits and it can help individuals with job performance by improving thinking and memory, increasing mental stamina, and boosting creativity. It is important to increase movement at work, especially for those who may sit for long periods of time. This supports the individual to maintain physical activity throughout the day. When an individual sits, especially for a long duration, major muscles like the legs are not working which can slow down metabolism, cause stiff muscles and joints, and worsen pain, fatigue and depression.

Some suggestions for increasing movement at work include:

· Standing up every 20 minutes to move big muscles, even if it is just for a minute or two.

· Walking from one side of the room to the other.

· Walking down the hall to talk to a co-worker rather than sending an e-mail.

· Using the restroom that is the furthest away from your office or workstation.

· If available, take the stairs instead of the elevator.

· Take a ten minute activity break at a scheduled time every day.

· At least once an hour, stand up and stretch.

· Wear comfortable shoes that encourage movement.

· Consider creating a walking group and have fitness challenges with co-workers.

· If you work at a desk typing all day, do some hand and wrist exercises to stretch your tight muscles.

Those who already have an active job are reminded to take breaks during the workday and to continue being active even outside of work.

Working and being physically active is a topic that is discussed as a part of wellness classes at the AAA7 including Chronic Disease Self-Management, Diabetes Self-Management, and Chronic Pain Self-Management. Currently, these classes are being conducted over the telephone. If interested in participating in an upcoming class, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

If you missed any of the “Wellness Wednesday” episodes, you can see a recorded version on the AAA7’s Facebook page or on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org.

Information provided by AAA7.