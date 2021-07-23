FAO provides post-secondary scholarships for over 260 students across Appalachian Ohio

NELSONVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is proud to support the region’s students, from Clermont to Ashtabula counties, in pursuing post-secondary education. This year, more than $517,000 in scholarships have been awarded through over 480 awards so far to support students in achieving their dreams.

These awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities. That’s why many FAO donors have together created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. This year, 200 donor-established FAO scholarship funds have awarded grants to Appalachian Ohio students.

Four student were awarded 2021 FAO scholarships in Meigs County.

This year’s recipients are all graduates of Meigs High School and received the Forrest Bachtel Scholarship, which honors the memory of Forrest Bachtel, a longtime teacher and coach at Middleport High School in Meigs County. This endowed fund was created through a generous bequest by Dr. Harry Keig to honor his friend, Coach Bachtel, and each year the fund awards both academic and athletic scholarships.

This year’s recipients include:

Hannah Durst, who received the Bachtel athletic scholarship and will attend Ohio University;

Wyatt Hoover, who received the Bachtel athletic scholarship and will attend Washington State Community College;

Zachery Searles, who received the Bachtel academic scholarship and will attend Washington State Community College; and

Tresiliana Smith, who received the Bachtel academic scholarship and will attend the University of Kentucky.

The full list of FAO’s 2021 scholarship recipients is available at https://appalachianohio.org/2021scholarships

Each year FAO works with donors and its volunteer Scholarship Committee to award scholarships through a competitive application process for students across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio pursuing varied paths of post-secondary education. In this way, FAO works to honor the legacy and story behind each of our donor-established scholarship funds.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. A central part of this work is to support communities, in partnership with community partners like the Meigs County Community Fund, across areas essential to community and regional quality of life. For more information regarding FAO’s scholarships, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarships.

If you are interested in how you can help students pursue their dreams by supporting educational opportunities, contact the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at 740.753.1111.

Information provided by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

Forrest Bachtel Scholarship recipients were Zachery Searles, Tresiliana Smith, Hannah Durst and Wyatt Hoover. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_5.28-MHS-Awards-2.jpg Forrest Bachtel Scholarship recipients were Zachery Searles, Tresiliana Smith, Hannah Durst and Wyatt Hoover. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel