Elks award scholarships

The Past Exalted Ruler’s Association of Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107 has announced the following Class of 2021 high school graduates have been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship to assist them in furthering their education.

Scholarship recipients include:

Ariel McGuire of Gallipolis, who graduated from South Gallia High School and will be attending Marshall University majoring in Psychology;

Trenton Scott Johnson of Gallipolis, who graduated from Gallia Academy High School and will be attending Hocking College majoring in Criminal Justice;

Bryant Rocchi of Gallipolis, who graduated from Gallia Academy High School and will be attending Ohio University majoring in Sports Journalism/Broadcasting;

Colton Roe of Bidwell, who graduated from Gallia Academy High School and will be attending Ohio State University majoring in Environmental Policy and Decision Making;

Christopher Smith of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, who graduated from Point Pleasant High School and will be attending West Virginia University majoring in Biomedical Engineering;

Blake Newland of Reedsville, who graduated from Eastern High School and will be attending Otterbein University majoring in Biology-Pre med.

Information provided by the Elks.