Chamber hosts lunch and learn series

POMEROY — The Meigs County Chamber and Tourism is hosting a six session Summer Lunch and Learn series geared at topics which are most requested by Chamber members and local businesses.

The sessions began on July 13 with a “Cyber Security” lunch and learn with Dave Hannum of New Era Broadband leading the discussion.

Upcoming lunch and learn sessions are as follows:

July 27 — Business Growth Strategy with Chase Jenkins of Uplift Fitness;

Aug. 10 — Employee Development with an expert panel to include Erin Krawsczyn of Farmers Bank, Mark Porter of Mark Porter Auto Group and others;

Aug. 24 — Access to Capital with Carleen Dotson from the Small Business Development Center;

Sept. 7 — Succession Planning with attorneys Jennifer Sheets, Doug Little and Mick Barr.

All lunch and learn sessions will be held at Farmers Bank Community Room from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Cost is $10 Chamber members; $15 non-Chamber members.

Registration is required and can be completed through the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Facebook page. The first session was live streamed on the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Facebook page.

Dave Hannum of New Era Broadband led the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism lunch and learn on cyber security. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_7.21-Chamber-Luncheon.jpg Dave Hannum of New Era Broadband led the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism lunch and learn on cyber security. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel