City Commission passes ordinances

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission passed ordinances during the regular business meeting on Tuesday evening.

Commissioners in attendance at the meeting were Mike Fulks, Mike Brown and Tony Gallagher.

Ordinance 2021-20 for paid holidays for appointed officials passed unanimously after the second reading on Tuesday.

Ordinance 2021-21, authorizing virtual meetings and attendance passed unanimously after the second reading on Tuesday.

The first reading of Ordinance 2021-23 to authorize new appropriations for the current fiscal year passed and will move to a second reading.

The first reading of Ordinance 2021-24, authorizing the city auditor to transfer funds passed and will move to a second reading.

Acting City Manager Ronnie Lynch gave an update to the commissioners on projects throughout the city. Lynch said the city is losing approximately 100,000 gallons of water at the reservoir from 4 p.m.-7 a.m. Lynch said during those hours, the water level should be rising at the reservoir. The city has not received reports of loss of pressure, according to Lynch, which leads the water department to believe there are many smaller leaks causing the water loss.

Lynch told commissioners the server for the water and sewer departments needs to be replaced. The total cost for the work of replacement would be approximately $14,500 and will be split between the general funds, water fund and insurance monies.

The City Auditor Margie Landers asked commissioners if there were any suggested updates to be made to the city manager position description. Commissioner Fulks said he would prefer the new city manager to live in the city. Commissioner Gallagher said he would prefer to have the “right person” and not limit them to be a resident of the city.

Landers also asked about the salary for the position. Landers said Ted Lozier, the previous city manager, had a salary of $53,100, but there were other city employees who reported to Lozier and made more than he did. Landers suggested a salary of $56,200, which is split between a few funds.

Landers said for the auditor position, she would suggest starting a new auditor at $22.50 per hour, which equals $46,800 per year.

Fulks asked Landers to provide a list of pay increases for all city employees, which was discussed at recent meetings after recommended by Lozier. Landers will prepare the list to present to commissioners.

The next meeting for the Gallipolis City Commission is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

