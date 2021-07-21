Suspect wanted after multi-county pursuit

MEIGS COUNTY — A reward is being offered for information the whereabouts of a suspect who led law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Keith Wood stated in a news release that on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the State Highway Patrol were involved in multi-county vehicle pursuit with a male identified as Anthony G. “Red” Davis, 33, of Salem Center, Ohio.

“The pursuit was originally initiated on State Route 32 in Vinton County by the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect vehicle, which was confirmed to be a 2006 Cadillac CTS which had been spray painted black, turned off of State Route 32 into Meigs County. The pursuit proceeded through Meigs County and into Gallia County in the Salem Center area before the suspect returned to the Painter Ridge Area inside of Meigs County and bailed out of the vehicle and into a heavily wooded area on foot after stop sticks were used to immobilize the vehicle,” stated the news release.

The suspect reportedly continued to flee from Painter Ridge Road onto Metheny-Fairplay Road, a gravel road to which pursuing officers lost visual of the suspect vehicle. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit was contacted and assisted in the high-speed chase for a period of time however they were unable to proceed due to low fuel levels. A K-9 track was conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, however the suspect was unable to be located.

Anthony Davis is considered to be armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him. Anthony Davis is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Davis has green eyes and red hair with a red beard and is believed to still be in the west end of Meigs County in the Salem Center/Langsville area.

“Anthony Davis, if you’re out there reading this, were coming for you. Not only did you put the public at risk with your failure to obey the law but you also put the lives of law enforcement at risk with your actions,” stated Sheriff Wood. “My suggestion to you would be to turn yourself in on your own free will rather than spending the remainder of your freedom looking over your shoulder every step of the way”.

“We have been looking for Anthony Davis over the past several weeks and would appreciate any tips that the public can provide to assist us in his capture. Davis has also absconded from the court system in Meigs County and has active warrants for his arrest”, stated Sheriff Wood. “I would like to thank all of the agencies that participated and have assisted us over the past several weeks in attempting to locate Mr. Davis. I would like to give a special thank you to Sheriff Champlin’s Office in Gallia County who has been there with us every step of the way and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team for their prompt response and assistance over the past several weeks.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the successful apprehension of Anthony Davis. Anonymous tips can be left on the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682. Leave a call back number so you can be contacted to receive reward money if your tip is successful in apprehending Davis.

“The reward being offered in this case is being provided by an outside source that is not associated with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. My office was contacted by an individual that wished to put up a reward for the capture of Anthony Davis and wished to remain anonymous,” stated Sheriff Wood.

Information from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Ofice.

Reward offered for information on whereabouts of Anthony Davis