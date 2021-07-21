Two-vehicle fatal crash reported in Jackson County

OAK HILL — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on TR-327 near SR-279 in Jackson County at approximately 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 1999 Ford F250 was traveling north on TR-327 (Slab Hill Road). A 2005 Pontiac G6 was traveling south on TR-327 when it failed to yield half the roadway, striking the Ford F-250. The Pontiac driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. The driver and passenger of the Ford F-250 sustained no injuries. The roadway was closed approximately two hours.

Agencies on scene were Madison-Jefferson Fire Department, Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Hill Police Department, Jackson County Ohio Department of Transportation, Jackson County Highway Department and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

No names will be released at this time due to the crash remaining under investigation.

Information provided by the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.