Highway Patrol announces promotions

Patrol’s Trooper Berger promoted to sergeant at the Gallipolis Post

On July 18, Trooper Landon T. Berger was promoted to the rank of sergeant by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Sergeant Berger transferred from his current assignment at the Athens Post to serve as an assistant post commander at the Gallipolis Post.

Sergeant Berger joined the Patrol in September 2011 as a member of the 151st Academy Class. He received his commission in February of the following year and has been assigned to the Athens Post throughout his career. He earned the Criminal Patrol Award four times.

Sergeant Berger earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kent State University in 2009.

Patrol’s Sergeant Schuldt promoted to Lieutenant at the Portsmouth Post

On July 18, Sergeant Jeremy J. Schuldt was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Schuldt transferred from his current assignment as an assistant post commander at the Gallipolis Post to serve as commander of the Portsmouth Post.

Lieutenant Schuldt joined the Patrol in June 1999 as a member of the 134th Academy Class. He received his commission in December of that year and was assigned to the Lima Post. In 2003, he was selected as Gallipolis Post Trooper of the Year. He earned the Criminal Patrol Award seven times. As a trooper, he also served at the Athens, Gallipolis and Ironton posts. In 2010, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Portsmouth Post to serve as an assistant post commander.

Lieutenant Schuldt earned an associate’s degree in Technical Studies from the University of Rio Grande in 2020. He also received a certificate in advance leadership training from the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, Public Safety Leadership Academy in 2016.

Patrol’s Trooper Dunn promoted to Sergeant at the Ironton Post

Trooper Steven M. Dunn was promoted to the rank of sergeant by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Sergeant Dunn will transfer from his current assignment at the Jackson Post to serve as an assistant post commander at the Ironton Post.

Sergeant Dunn began his Patrol career in November 2012 as a member of the 154th Academy Class. He earned his commission in April of the following year and has been assigned to the Jackson Post throughout his career. In 2018, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. He was selected as post and district Trooper of the year twice. He also earned the Criminal Patrol Award seven times.

Sergeant Dunn served in the United States Marines from 2006 to 2016.

Patrol’s Captain Altman promoted to Major in the Office of Training, Recruitment and Diversity

On July 4, Captain John C. Altman was promoted to the rank of major by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Today, he was recognized during a ceremony at the Patrol’s Training Academy. Major Altman transferred from his current assignment as commander of the Findlay District Headquarters to serve as commander in the Office of Training, Recruitment and Diversity.

Major Altman joined the Patrol in April 1998 as a member of the 131st Academy Class. He received his commission in October of that year and was assigned to the Ravenna Post. He was selected as Post Trooper of the Year twice. In 2003, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Ashtabula Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at the Hiram and Canfield posts. In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Toledo Post to serve as commander. In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and transferred to the Findlay District Headquarters to serve as an assistant District commander. In 2017, he was promoted to the rank of captain and remained at the Findlay District Headquarters to serve as commander.

Major Altman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Youngstown State University in 2001. He also completed advance leadership training at Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command in 2010. He earned a Master of Arts degree in justice administration from the University of Toledo in 2016.

Patrol’s Major Jones promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the Office of Superintendent

On July 4, Major Chuck A. Jones was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. He was recently recognized during a ceremony at the Patrol’s Training Academy. Lieutenant Colonel Jones transferred from his current assignment as commander of the Office of Training, Recruitment and Diversity to serve in the Office of the Superintendent.

Lieutenant Colonel Jones began his Patrol career in February 1994 as a member of the 126th Academy Class. He earned his commission in July of that year and was assigned to the Marion Post. In 1998, he earned the state proficiency award in auto larceny enforcement. In 1999, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Delaware Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2004, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy. As a lieutenant, he also served in the Office of Personnel, Columbus District Criminal Patrol Unit and the Marion Post. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy. As a staff lieutenant, he also served at the Bucyrus District Headquarters. In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of captain and transferred to the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of major and served as commander in the Office of Training, Recruitment and Diversity.

“Lieutenant Colonel Jones has been a valuable asset to the Patrol for many years,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “His quality of leadership and dedication to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as well as the citizens of Ohio, will continue to be a positive influence for the future of the Division.”

Lieutenant Colonel Jones completed training at the FBI National Academy in 2005. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2021.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an internationally accredited agency whose mission is to protect life and property, promote traffic safety and provide professional public safety services with respect, compassion, and unbiased professionalism.

The newly promoted members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol include, front row (L-R): Lieutenant Colonel Chuck A. Jones and Major John C. Altman. Middle row (L-R): Captain Jacob D. Pyles, Dispatch Supervisor Megan R. Miller and Lieutenant Jeremy J. Schuldt. Back row (L-R): Sergeant William S. Davis, Sergeant Landon T. Berger, and Sergeant Steven M. Dunn.

