Doeffinger headlines ‘Hot Summer Nights’

GALLIPOLIS — This week’s featured performer for the French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights concert series is local performer Paul Doeffinger.

Doeffinger will take the stage on Thursday at the FAC’s outdoor pavilion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. There will be food available and a cash bar. Admission to the concert is $5 per person and FAC members get in free.

Doeffinger has performed at the FAC in the past. His performances are usually a mix of classic country and rock, as well as some originals.

In a press release from the FAC, it was noted Matthew Adam Metheney was scheduled to perform at this week’s Hot Summer Nights concert.

“However, he got an offer he couldn’t refuse and we truly understand and wish him the best,” the press release stated.

The remainder of the Hot Summer Nights concert schedule includes: July 29 Hard Reign; Aug. 5 The Stringbenders; Aug. 12 to be announced; Aug. 19 Next Level.

Find the FAC on Facebook or at http://www.frenchartcolony.org/.

Paul Doeffinger will be performing at the French Art Colony on Thursday evening. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_paul-doeffinger.jpg Paul Doeffinger will be performing at the French Art Colony on Thursday evening. Courtesy