Officers visit with children at Farmers’ Market

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Police Department recently took part in activities at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market, meeting with local children and giving prizes to some of the attendees.

Officer Leif Babb explained that the department is working to be more involved with the community and the Kid’s Korner at the market provided an opportunity to meet with some of the village’s youngest residents.

The children attending the Kid’s Korner were able to craft a police car, meet with Officer Babb, build a relationship with police officers and tour their police vehicles.

“We were fortunate enough to have items donated by Mason Walmart and a cash donation was donated by Mayor Don Anderson. The items were all raffled off to children in attendance,” explained Babb of the prizes given to the children.

Pomeroy Police Officer Leif Babb is pictured with children at the Meigs County Farmers' Market. One young attendee is pictured with her prize. One prize winner is pictured with Pomeroy PD Officer Leif Babb. A bicycle was one of the prizes. Local law enforcement are pictured with children at the Meigs County Farmers' Market.

