Gallia Fair passes on sale

GALLIPOLIS — Season passes for the 2021 Gallia County Junior Fair are now on sale throughout the county.

According to Tim Massie, secretary of the fair board, passes can be purchased from Gallia County 4-H clubs, advisors and members, or at businesses in the county. Those businesses include all county offices and branch locations of the Ohio Valley Bank, Wesbanco and Farmer’s Bank.

The cost of the season pass, which admits one person to the fairgrounds each day, is $28. With a season pass, visitors would have to pay an additional cost to ride the amusement rides. Massie said season passes will only be available to purchase at the gate on Monday.

Without the season pass, the daily admission price is $10 and includes amusement rides, entertainment and shows. Daily admission tickets cannot be purchases before arriving at the fairgrounds, but instead will be paid at the entrance gates. Children under 2 years old are admitted free, but must purchase a ride pass to be admitted onto amusement rides.

Massie said Tuesday, Aug. 3 is “Senior Citizen Day” at the fair. Senior citizens who show their Golden Buckeye Card will be admitted for free.

Those who are interested in becoming members of the Gallia County Agricultural Society must purchase an additional membership for $2, Massie said. Members of the society must be residents of Gallia County and 18 years old or older. Massie said a membership entitles those to vote for the annual election of directors on the third Thursday in September. Memberships can be purchases at the fair board office during the fair.

