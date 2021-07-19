Job fair to be held July 30

ROCKSPRINGS — Looking for a job?

A local job fair will be held on Friday, July 30 at the Rio Grande Meigs Center.

The Job Fair, hosted by the Rio Grande Meigs Center, Ohio Means Jobs Meigs County and the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meigs Center, located at 42377 Charles Chancey Drive, Pomeroy.

The event is free to all who wish to attend. The first 30 minutes will be open to veterans, with the job fair opening to the public at 10 a.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their resume and be prepared for an interview.

Anyone who needs assistance with preparing a resume or preparing for the job fair and potential interviews can contact Ohio Means Jobs Meigs County at 740-992-2117.

For more information visit the Rio Grande Meigs Center, Ohio Means Jobs Meigs County or the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism on Facebook or the Meigs County Job Fair event page.