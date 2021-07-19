Commissioners rescind COVID-19 emergency declaration

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Commissioners approved numerous agenda items as part of the July 8 meeting, including rescinding the COVID-19 state o emergency in the county which was declared on March 15, 2020.

Present during the meeting were commissioners Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton.

Commissioners signed a declaration to rescind the county’s emergency declaration due to COVID-19. The declaration was issued on March 15, 2020 but the county commissioners rescinded it and the state of emergency declared in the county.

Commissioners approved the following travel requests: DJFS Dana Glassburn on July 8 to Columbus for the OJSDA meeting; Auditor Larry M. Betz on July 9 to Washington County for the District CAAO meeting; Karen Sprague and Melissa Clark on July 14 to Waverly for the OVRDC Project Review Committee meeting; and DJFS Dana Glassburn on July 28 Jackson for the District Meeting.

A motion was made to negotiate an easement agreement on behalf of the Board of Commissioners on Dewitt Drive for the Green Sewer 2 project with Bradley & Natalie Beaver. Montgomery will execute the agreement. The motion was approved.

County Administrator Melissa Clark advised the Commissioners that due to work demands during the COVID-19 emergency, employees in critical positions were potentially not able to take annually accrued vacation time by June 30, 2021 and by requiring employees to utilize excess vacation accrual balances would cause a hardship on the respective departments. A motion to carry forward the balances was passed. Overages were approved for Anette Brown, Clark, Thomas Dillon, Alonna Grimm, Truman Johnson and Joshua Skidmore.

Grants Administrator Karen Sprague presented the Commission with FY 2021 FAA American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant application. Per the attached FAA email, Gallia County has been allocated $32,000 for Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport to be used as follows: These funds are to be used for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, and debt service payments. The application was approved to be submitted as presented.

Sprague presented the Commission with completed Sponsor Grant Certification Forms required in advance of the 2021 FAA AIP Grant award as follows: FAA Form 5100-130, Drug-Free Workplace; FAA Form 5100-135, Certification and Disclosure Regarding Potential Conflicts of Interest; FAA Form 5100-132, Project Plans and Specifications; FAA Form 5100-134, Selection of Consultants. A motion to approve and sign the Sponsor Grant Certification Forms as presented was approved by the commission.

Gallia-Meigs Airport manager Dave Snyder met with commissioners to give an update. Mr. Snyder noted that the state requires the runway to be painted to retain our commercial status. Montgomery noted they would discuss the $27,650 expense and would get back with him. Upon further discussion the commission agreed to have the airport manager seek additional quotes to paint the runway.

Sherry Daines, 911/EMA/LEPC Director, presented a Letter of Intent for approval for the county’s EMA office. Commissioners approved to send the letter to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency stating the commission intends to request supplemental financial assistance for the cost and damages caused by the ice storm in February.

Daines presented another Letter of Intent for approval for the county’s 911 center. Commissioners approved to send the second letter stating the same request for costs and damages.

Commissioners entered into executive session to discuss “legal” issues with David Moser (via phone), Katie Lininger CORSA, Prosecutor Jason Holdren, County Administrator Melissa Clark. No action was taken upcoming returning to regular session.

The commission was in receipt of a resolution from the Gallia County Board of Health prepared by the Gallia County Assistant Prosecutor Randy Dupree. The resolution is for the Gallia County Board of Health to have a 10-year replacement 0.5 mills levy, the same rate as the existing levy, placed on the general election ballot. The resolution states the levy is necessary to provide and support the personnel, equipment, supplies and training required for competent public health services.

A second resolution was signed and approved as a “resolution of necessity to levy a tax in excess of the 10-mill limitation for the purpose of providing sufficient funds to meet the expenses of the Gallia County General Health District and requesting the auditor’s certification.”

Commissioner Stapleton attended a Board of Revisions meeting in the Auditor office with Auditor Larry M. Betz and Treasurer Steve McGhee.