Grants for SE Ohio airports announced, Gallia included

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the United States Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded 12 grants to city governments, county governments, and universities located in southeast Ohio, totaling more than $2 million. The funds will be used to help make necessary repairs to airports and their critical infrastructure.

Gallia County is included as one of the recipients.

“Ohio airports are vital to supporting travel and commerce in the state,” said Brown. “These investments will help to ensure the safety of Southeast Ohio airports for passengers for years to come.”

DOT funds include:

$80,333 grant to Gallia County Commissioners to reconstruct the existing terminal building at Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport.

$333,333 grant to Pike County Commissioners to reconstruct a lighting system, install an automated weather observing system, and performs crack repair along aprons at Pike County Airport.

$787,850 grant to Monroe County Airport Authority and Monroe County Commissioners to install a new wind cone navigational aid, replace identifier lighting, replace precision approach path indicator, and installs over 7,000 feet of edge drains at Monroe County Airport; and a $22,000 grant to Monroe County Airport Authority & Monroe County Commissioners to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Monroe County Airport.

$459,513 grant to Holmes County Airport Authority and Board of Commissioners to reconstruct existing taxilane pavement on two runways at Holmes County Airport.

$202,000 grant to Cambridge Area Regional Airport Authority, City of Cambridge, and Guernsey County to fund the design phase and rehabilitate a section of the existing main apron and existing taxilane at Cambridge Municipal Airport.

$22,000 grant to Belmont County Regional Airport Authority and Belmont County Commissioners to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Barnesville-Bradfield Airport.

$22,000 grant to Vinton County Commissioners to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Vinton County Airport.

$59,000 grant to City of Zanesville to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Zanesville Municipal Airport.

$32,000 grant to Columbiana County Airport Authority and Columbiana County Commissioners to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Columbiana County Airport.

$22,000 grant to Perry County Commissioners to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Perry County Airport.

$32,000 grant to the City of New Philadelphia to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Harry Clever Field Airport.

According to a news release from Brown’s office, the FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact.

Information submitted by the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.