Arraignment set for Friday in murder case

POMEROY, Ohio — A Charleston, West Virginia man facing murder charges in the death of Kane Roush is scheduled to appear in Meigs County Common Pleas Court on Friday for arraignment on the four count indictment.

Jaquan Hall, 21, waived extradition back to Ohio after being arrested in West Virginia earlier this month, according to Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley.

As previously reported, Hall was indicted on June 17 by a Meigs County Grand Jury on charges in connection to the shooting death of Roush on Easter Sunday on Legion Terrace in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Hall was indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, Murder, an unclassified felony, Complicity to Aggravated Murder or Murder, an unclassified felony, and Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree.

He was arrested on July 7 by the Charleston Police Department and the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force in the 800-block of Kanawha Boulevard East on a fugitive from justice warrant, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department the following day.

Hall has been held in the South Central Regional Jail since his arrest.

According to Meigs County Common Pleas Court documents, Attorney Mark Wieczorek of The Joslyn Law Firm in Cincinnati, Ohio, has filed a notice of appearance as the “designated trial counsel” for Hall.

Arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday in Meigs County Common Pleas Court with Judge Linda Warner presiding.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Hall waives extradition to Meigs County

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.