Food and Fashion 4-H judging results

POMEROY — Judging of 4-H projects continued with the food and fashion projects.

2021 Food and Fashion Judging Results

Sew Fun — EmmaKay Taylor, Grand Champion; Ashlyn Kernen, Reserve Champion;

Quilting the Best Better — Melinda Lawson, Reserve Champion;

Let’s Start Cooking — EmmaKay Taylor, Grand Champion; Rikki Bauerbach, Reserve Champion; Leland Parker, Keaghan Wolfe, Christian Curtis and Broghan Short, Honorable Mention;

Snack Attack — Christian Curtis, Grand Champion; Aria Reed, Reserve Champion;

You’re the Chef — Raeann Schagel, Grand Champion; Hannah Jackson, Reserve Champion;

Take a Break for Breakfast — Victoria Bailey, Grand Champion;

Cake Decorating (9-13) — Grace Lee, Grand Champion; Ashlyn Kernen, Reserve Champion; Marcy Evans, Honorable Mention;

Let’s Bake Quick Breads — Jacob Fitch, Honorable Mention;

Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry — Broghan Short, Reserve Champion;

Star Spangled Foods — Kendall Schagel, Grand Champion;

Grill Master — Elizabeth Spires, Reserve Champion;

Editor’s Note: In the Miscellaneous and Livestock Book Judging Results which appeared in the July 9 edition, the Computers Grand Champion was incorrectly listed. The Grand Champion was Christian Howell.