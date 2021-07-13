Gallia Board of Ed. approves personnel

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local Board of Education met recently to approve agenda items, including personnel contracts and employment.

Present during the meeting were board members Jeff Halley, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brent Schultz and Brandon Twyman.

The following were employed as substitute custodians: Debra Burdette, Janet Harrison and Alisha Jones.

The following certificated individuals were granted one year limited contracts: Mark Allen, Seth Bledsoe, John Mandt, Melissa Moles and Mikayla Wroten.

The board granted a one year limited contract Chad Fitch-Custodian.

The board granted Katie Bostic and Debra Eleam, Student Liaisons, a one year contract effective the 2021-22 contractual year.

The board approved the employment of the following individuals on supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year at South Gallia Middle School: Todd Boothe – Head Jr High Girls Basketball (7th Grade); Todd Boothe – Head Jr High Girls Basketball (8th Grade); Zeph Clary – Assistant Jr High Football Coach; Angela Cremeens – Volunteer Assistant Volleyball Coach; Dafney Davis – Head Jr High Cross Country Coach; Brenda Fortner – Student Council & Developmental Assets/Prevention (1/2 salary); Mike Fortner – Head Jr High Boys Basketball Coach (8th Grade); John Kasee – Head Jr High Volleyball Coach (7th Grade); John Kasee – Head Jr High Volleyball Coach (8th Grade); Samantha Martin – Academic Fair Advisor; Samantha Martin – BLT Co-Chair; Samantha Martin – Student Council & Developmental Assets/Prevention (1/2 salary); Timothy Murphy – Head Jr High Football Coach; Ryan Shafer – Academic Quiz Bowl Advisor; Ryan Shafer – National History Day Advisor; David Small – Volunteer Assistant Girls Jr High Basketball Coach; Tonya Snyder – Beta Club Jr High Advisor; Angel Wright – Jr High Cheerleader Coach (Fall Season); Angel Wright – Jr High Cheerleader Coach (Winter Season); Ashli Halley – BLT Co-Chair; and Todd Boothe as Head Jr High Girls Basketball (7th and 8th Grade).

The board approved the employment of the following individuals on supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year at River Valley High School: Jerry Brammer – Assistant Varsity Football Coach (1/2 salary); Julie Casey – Head Varsity Cheerleader Coach (Fall Season); Michael Conkle – Volunteer Assistant Football Coach; Jack Day – Volunteer Assistant Football Coach; Matthew Huck – Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Derrick Layton – Head JV Football Coach; Erin (Morgan) Brown – Head JV Volleyball Coach; Jason Peck – Head Varsity Football Coach; Jason Peck – Weight room Supervisor; Darin Smith – Head Varsity Cross Country Coach; Dewey Smith – Head Varsity Golf Coach (Girls); Jason Stout – Head Varsity Golf Coach (Boys); Valerie Tabor – Head Varsity Volleyball Coach (1/2 salary); Jeff Ward – Assistant Varsity Football Coach (1/2 salary); and Brent Wilcoxen – Assistant Varsity Football Coach.

The board approved the employment of the following individuals on supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year at South Gallia High School: Jeremy Bayless – Head JV Boys Basketball Coach; Matt Bess – Senior Class Advisor (1/2 salary); Mike Bostic – Head Varsity Baseball Coach; Emily Dailey – Academic Festival Advisor; Dafney Davis – Beta Club High School (1/2 salary), Community Service Club (Key/Leo), Head Varsity Cross Country Coach, SCORES Advisor, and Senior Class Advisor (1/2 salary); Linda Donohue – Student Council & Developmental Assets/Prevention; Travis Elliott – Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach and Open Gym Supervisor (1/2 salary); Vance Fellure – Head Varsity Football Coach; Dian Fleming – Academic Quiz Bowl Advisor and Sophomore Class Advisor; Amanda Gilbert – Drama Director and Head Varsity Volleyball Coach; Joe Hammond – Volunteer Assistant Boys Basketball Coach; Maggie Malone – Head JV Volleyball Coach; Amber Miller – High School Cheerleader Advisor (Fall Season), High School Cheerleader Advisor (Winter Season), and JV Cheerleader Coach (Winter Season); Michael Moore – Beta Club High School (1/2 salary) and Science Fair Advisor; Paul Polcyn – Assistant Varsity Football Coach and Head Varsity Wrestling Coach; Bree Ramey – Flag Corp Advisor; Carey Robert – BLT Co-Chair, Head Yearbook Advisor, and Junior Class Advisor; Donald Saunders – Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; Corey Small – Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach and Open Gym Supervisor (1/2 salary); David Small – Volunteer Assistant Girls Basketball Coach; Trevor Small – Head JV Baseball Coach; Joe Stanley – Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Jason Stout – HS/Jr High Tech Coordinator; and Karen Waugh – BLT Co-Chair, Freshman Class Advisor, and National Honor Society.

The following were hired as substitute bus drivers for the 2021-22 school year: Nicole Bowling, Timothy Edwards, Travis Fisher, Fred Helms, Debra Hill, Steve Horner, Sharon Ison, David Pope, David Price, Amy Shadle, Barbara Shaw, Ronald Slone, Greg Spear, Richard Stephens, Connie Swindler, John Kevin Watson, and Chandra Wolford.

The following were hired as substitute cooks for the 2021-22 school year:

Pamela Barr Coughenour, Christen Bennett, Cassandra Byer, Lana Elliott, Mary Farley, Bonita Gardner, Amy Jones, Traci Long, Allison Martin, Angela McCarty, Carolyn McComas, Amy Mills, Christina Pope, Amy Shadle, Cindy Taylor, Laura Wells, and Christina Wood.

The following were hired as substitute custodians for the 2021-22 school year: Pamela Barr Caughenour, Debra Burdette, Mary Farley, Tim Green, Janet Harrison, Alisha Jones, Skylar Jones, Angela McCarty, Matthew Moore, Kyle Northup, Keith Payne, Terry Reynolds, Amy Shadle, Corey Short, Donald Slone, Ronald Slone, Josette Tirpak, and Jerrod Woodall.

The following were hired as substitute educational aides for the 2021-22 school year: Bridget Allen, Pamela Barr Coughenour, Christen Bennett, Baylee Browning, Kayla Campbell, Sandra Carr, Brittney Creech, Rebecca Dotson, Amy Edwards, Mary Farley, Bonita Gardner, Lisa Gilbert, Mackenzie Halley, Sharlene Hammond, Skylar Jones, Traci Long, Maggie Malone, Allison Martin, Angela McCarty, Carolyn McComas, Jodi Merola, Corey Short, Justyce Stout, Mellayne Stout, Rachel Stout, Melissa Swindler, Alexis Taylor, Cindy Taylor, Stephanie Wamsley, Laura Wells, and Courtney Zinn-Dummitt.

The board employed Todd Harder and Jerrod Woodall as substitute maintenance personnel for the 2021-22 school year.

The following were hired as substitute secretaries for the 2021-22 school year: Bridget Allen, Pamela Barr Coughenour, Mary Farley, Lisa Gilbert, Sharlene Hammond, Betty Jones, Skylar Jones, Traci Long, Allison Martin, Jodi Merola, Justyce Stout, Mellayne Stout, and Alexis Taylor.

The following were hired as substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year: Monte Tyler Bass, Lawrence Bess, Lori Bevan, Jennifer Blake, Dreama Bowman, Andrew Brown, Amber Carter, Brittney Creech, Sandra Fallon, Sheryl Fallon, Mary Farley, Casee George, Marlin Harrington, David Hayes, Charlene Hemphill, Michael Hineman, Beth Hollanbaugh, Sarah James, Betty Jones, Susan Kemper, Erinn Klinger, Michael Klinger, Peggy Latham, Robert Latham, Dale Lear, Wendy Lehew, Charles William Luckeydoo II, Johnna Lunsford, Maggie Malone, Kaetlyn McCaulla, Mackennah McCown, Amber Miller, Danielle Mitchem, Lillie Mueller, Bridget Nance, Braden Prater, Marta Prose, Diane Purdum, John Sipple, Aarika Stanley, Justyce Stout, Mellayne Stout, Patricia Stout, Alexis Taylor, Paula Whitt, and Jessica Willis.

More on this meeting of the Gallia County Local Board of Education will appear in an upcoming edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.