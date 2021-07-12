Looking forward to ‘fair’

ROCKSPRINGS — It’s almost Fair Time.

Judging took place on Tuesday of this week at the Meigs County Fairgrounds for miscellaneous and livestock book projects in advance of the 2021 Meigs County Fair.

2021 Miscellaneous and Livestock Book Judging Results

Mastering Photography — Jacob Spencer, Grand Champion;

Scrapbooking — McKenzi Sellers, Grand Champion; Aubrie Kernan, Reserve Champion; Nina Blackhurst, Honorable Mention;

Family History Treasure Hunt — Ellie Howell, Reserve Champion; Kayden Hensley, Honorable Mention;

Focus on Photography 1 — Aubrie Kernan, Reserve Champion; Jacob Fitch, Nevada Johnson and MacKenzie Arms, Honorable Mention;

Self Determined Music — Samuel Cremeans, Grand Champion;

Your First Home Away From Home — Hannah Erwin, Reserve Champion;

My Favorite Things — Hayden Hensley, Reserve Champion;

Ohio Birds — Hailey Hatfield, Grand Champion; Taylor Varian, Reserve Champion; Logan Chaffee, Honorable Mention;

Fishing for the Beginner — Lincoln Thomas, Grand Champion; Owen Davis, Reserve Champion; Easton Williams, Honorable Mention;

Fishing for the Intermediate — Luke Enright, Grand Champion; Porter Webb, Reserve Champion;

Basic Archery — Brayden Hensley, Reserve Champion;

Reptiles and Amphibians — Peyton Richmond, Grand Champion;

Explore the Outdoors — Kendall Schagel, Grand Champion; Alyssa Richards, Reserve Champion; Allison Goudy, Honorable Mention;

Insect Adventures 2 — Peyton Richmond, Grand Champion;

Starting Up: Getting to Know Your Tractor — Tyson Hupp, Grand Champion;

Pocket Pals — Shyla Campbell, Honorable Mention;

Moving Out — Corey Seth, Reserve Champion;

Leaping Forward — Shawna Joseph, Grand Champion;

Climbing Up — Dana Card, Grand Champion;

Cavy Project — Gage Clary, Grand Champion; Mackenzie Smith, Reserve Champion; Hannah Jackson, Honorable Mention;

Companion Goat — Zoey Schartiger, Honorable Mention;

Measuring Up Level 1 — Hunter Boyer and Cade Newland, Honorable Mention;

Arcs and Sparks — Justin Pierce, Honorable Mention;

Becoming Money Wise — Shawna Joseph, Reserve Champion;

Safe Use of Guns — JP Hill, Reserve Champion;

Your Thoughts Matter — Rachel Jackson, Grand Champion;

First Aid in Action — Paige Smith and Mackenzie Arms, Honorable Mention;

Get Started in Art — Ashlyn Bradford, Honorable Mention;

Computers — Christian Howell, Grand Champion;

The Writer in You — Paige Blackwood, Grand Champion;

Pantry Panic — Ellie Howell, Honorable Mention;

Exploring Polar Science — Broghan Short, Grand Champion;

Bee Keeping — Hunter Boyer, Grand Champion;

You and Your Dog — Dana Card, Grand Champion; Maycee Fields, Reserve Champion;

All About Dogs — Leland Parker, Grand Champion; Zoey Schartiger, Reserve Champion;

Information provided by 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker.

In this photo from last year’s fair, Rachel Jackson and Coltin Parker were named the 2020 Meigs County Outstanding 4-H members. Jackson (left) and Parker (right) are pictured with 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_8.18-Awards-1.jpg In this photo from last year’s fair, Rachel Jackson and Coltin Parker were named the 2020 Meigs County Outstanding 4-H members. Jackson (left) and Parker (right) are pictured with 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker. OVP File Photo

