Library requesting community input through upcoming survey

GALLIPOLIS — The Board of Trustees and administration of Bossard Memorial Library are requesting the community participate in a survey beginning on Tuesday, July 13 to provide input on library services and programming.

According to Library Director Debbie Saunders, input gathered from the community will aid in the planning of an upcoming potential renovation and/or library building addition.

“Getting feedback from the community is one of the first and most important steps in designing and implementing new library spaces to meet the needs of those served by the library,” Saunders said.

A link to this survey will be available beginning Tuesday on the library’s website at bossardlibrary.org, as well as the library’s Facebook page. Community members can access the survey directly by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/bossard. Paper copies of the survey will also be available at the library, and the library is also providing a QR code for easy access to the survey from mobile devices. The community survey will be available through July 31.

Saunders further noted that this potential building project was launched by the library board and administration only after years of planning and sound budget management with the future needs of the community in mind.

“Through the 1991 addition and the completion of the Riverside Room in 2015, the library board, administration, and library staff have continually worked to meet the demand for growth of library services in Gallia County. Moving forward, it is our goal to ensure that our facility and grounds reflect the evolving needs of our patrons now and in the future,” Saunders stated. “The library belongs to this community, and, as such, obtaining feedback from community members is crucial for the development of new and updated library services and facilities.”

For further information on the community survey or any of the programs and services provided by the library, call (740) 446-7323 or stop by the library.

