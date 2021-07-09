Cummons Farms Custom Cuts recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting. Located at 417 B Second Avenue, in Gallipolis, the business features local meat selections with traceability, allowing customers to know exactly where their food comes from — on their storefront are the words “Farmer Raised, Farmer Owned, Farmer Sold, Responsibility, Traceability, Quality.” Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays. Find them on Facebook for more information or call 740-208-5075. Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, are Amy Palmer, store manager and owners Courtney Cummons and Thomas “Scott” Cummons.
Cummons Farms Custom Cuts grand opening
