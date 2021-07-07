Call retires from Ohio State Highway Patrol

GALLIPOLIS — Lt. Barry L. Call, Gallipolis Post, retired on July 1 after 29 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to a news release from OSHP, “Lieutenant Call has lived and worked in Southeast Ohio for his entire career, serving the citizens of the area at multiple ranks and posts.”

Call joined the Patrol in September 1991 as a cadet dispatcher assigned to the Gallipolis Post.

“Lieutenant Call started his training as a member of the 122nd Academy Class in January 1992,” stated the news release. “He earned his commission in June of that year and was assigned to the Marietta Post. In 2005, he earned the Trooper Recognition Award.

“As a trooper, he also served at the Gallipolis Post and the Jackson District Criminal Investigations Unit. In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Athens Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at the Gallipolis Post. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Ironton Post to serve as post commander. In 2016, he transferred to the Gallipolis Post where he finished his career as the post commander.”

Call was recently honored by colleagues for his service at a retirement ceremony.

Lt. Barry L. Call, Gallipolis Post, pictured, recently retired after 29 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_7.8-Call.jpg Lt. Barry L. Call, Gallipolis Post, pictured, recently retired after 29 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol OSHP | Courtesy