A royal reception

NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — They might not hail from Hollywood, but they are celebrities all the same in the Bend Area.

Members of the Wahama Lady Falcons Softball Team, who won the Class A State Championship, spent most of their time at a recent reception signing autographs on softballs and photos for their fans.

The reception was held Tuesday evening and was hosted by the New Haven Public Library. A large crowd was in attendance to once again celebrate the young women and their coaches.

Stephen Littlepage and Gary Fields, both of the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, spoke during the event.

Littlepage told the teammates that members of the Claflin Foundation followed them on their journey to the state title. He said following the foundation’s assistance in revamping the Wahama baseball field, the boys won the state championship twice. Now, after the foundation’s help with the softball field, the girls won the state title. Littlepage challenged the team and said he was confident they, too, could win a second state championship.

Fields congratulated the team and noted their accomplishments along the way, from winning the Little Kanawha Conference title to having a perfect season, and finally to being state champs. He noted individual awards some of the girls won, and pointed out that the Sportsmanship Award also went to the Falcons.

“You’ve done it and no one can take it away from you,” Fields said.

A large cake, decorated with each girl’s name and their coaches’ names, was served along with other refreshments by women of the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

The celebration will continue Thursday, when the Town of Mason will host another reception for the girls at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and the public is invited. Refreshments will be provided by Austin Cole of Culinary Art Company.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

