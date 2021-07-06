Creating living history

Fort Randolph at Krodel Park celebrated Independence Day with the annual Liberty Day event this past weekend, as reenactors from across the area created living history for visitors during self-guided tours. The fort’s summer hours are Friday-Sunday through Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission to Fort Randolph is free.

Fort Randolph at Krodel Park celebrated Independence Day with the annual Liberty Day event this past weekend, as reenactors from across the area created living history for visitors during self-guided tours. The fort’s summer hours are Friday-Sunday through Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission to Fort Randolph is free. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_7.7-Fort.jpg Fort Randolph at Krodel Park celebrated Independence Day with the annual Liberty Day event this past weekend, as reenactors from across the area created living history for visitors during self-guided tours. The fort’s summer hours are Friday-Sunday through Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission to Fort Randolph is free. Beth Sergent | OVP