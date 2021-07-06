County commission adopts ‘Juneteenth’ as holiday

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Commissioners recently approved minutes from the June 24 meeting, where they discussed various county projects and adopted a resolution to adding Juneteenth as an official holiday or day of observance in Gallia County.

Commissioners present during the meeting were Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton.

Grants Administrator Karen Sprague presented the commission with the FAA ACRGP 2021 grant closeout report noting how the $13,000. from the county’s FAA ACRGP grant was used as reimbursed in accordance with FAA’s Revenue Use Policy for the operational expenses incurred as allowable expenses from April 29 through June 24. A motion was approved to sign the grant closeout form.

Commissioners signed a resolution to recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday or day of observance in Gallia County.

This year, Juneteenth will be celebrated in Gallia on Sept. 17, coinciding with the annual Emancipation Celebration weekend, which is the longest continuous running celebration of President Lincoln’s historic signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a legal, public holiday. The holiday will be included as an authorized paid holiday. This year, Gallia County will observe the paid holiday on Sept. 22.

Nicholas Mills, district program administrator Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District and Gallia County Floodplain Administrator Shari Hill recommended an amendment for regulations of fills regarding flood hazard areas. Commissioners approved the recommendations.

In the prosecutor’s office, Amber Fellure requested appropriations for IV-E Prosecutor of $70,000 paid into county general from DPS Highway Patrol Forfeiture 6542, noting this would be seed money for the IV-E Prosecutor program. Montgomery asked if the program would be self-sustaining in the future and Fellure assured the commissioners that was her understanding. The appropriation was approved.

Commissioners entered into executive session to consider the employment of a public employee. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

The commission received a letter from the county engineer office for a 2021 Gallia County Reconstruction Project bid received at the beginning of June. The county engineer recommended the bid be rejected due to exceeding the engineer’s estimate by more than 10 percent. The project is being funded by 45 percent form OPWC and 55 percent local. The revised project cost estimate is $1,516,504 for multiple roads in Green, Guyan, Harrison, Morgan, Ohio and Springfield townships. Another bid was opened during this meeting from The Shelly Company for $1,637,408.77. The bid was given to the county engineer for review.

Victim’s Assistance Program Advocate Susan Grady and Attorney Adam Salisbury met with the commissioners for GCVA 2021-22 Matching Funds request for $6,879.12, which is half of the total match being $13,758.24. Commissioners approved the request.

Commissioners attended the second round caucus virtual meeting with OVRDC for FY 2021.

Commissioners entered into executive session to consider the employment of a public employee. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

Commissioners approved to promote Joshua Skidmore to assistant maintenance supervisor with a pay rate increase of $2.50 per hour and have an assigned work truck.

Commissioners entered into recess and agreed to reconvene on Wednesday June 30 to meet for Green Sewer 2 pre-construction conference. Commissioners approved a motion to proceed with construction on the project.

This article based upon the minutes for the June 24 meeting.