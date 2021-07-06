Racine celebrates

Racine’s 4th of July Parade was led by the Racine Police Department.
Members of the American Legion Post 602 raised the flag during the parade at Home Nation Bank. Members of the Southern High School Marching Band performed the National Anthem.
Southern High School’s Marching Band performed during the parade.
Fire departments from throughout the county, led by the Racine Fire Department, participated in Sunday evening’s parade.
Several tractors of many different makes participated in the parade.
Local churches participated in the parade.
The Southern High School Cheerleaders participated in the parade on a float and performing.
Vehicles of all types participated on Sunday.
Local churches were present during the parade on Sunday.
Many ATVs drove through the parade route.
Children of all ages participated in the annual parade.
Vehicles were decorated to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
RACO officers rode together for the event.
Racine’s Party in the Park candidates rode on a float.
A couple of horses were participants during the parade.
Members of the American Legion Post 602 raised the flag during the parade at Home Nation Bank.
RACINE — Racine’s annual 4th of July celebration took place on Sunday in the village.
The events began at the volunteer fire department at 11 a.m. for chicken barbeque dinners and homemade ice cream.
The events resumed at 6:30 p.m. with a parade which looped through the village and included several participants. Businesses, churches, first responders, sports teams, politicians, fair royalty, the education association, tractor drivers, ATV riders, horses and many more were part of the parade line-up on Sunday.
After the parade, many went to Star Mill Park to wait on the firework display. At the park, Kona Ice was set up, as was a bounce house to entertain children. The annual frog jumping competition was also at the park. Participants of all ages could bring their own frogs or rent on at the event to see which one jumps the furthest. Each frog got three jumps and then the length of the consecutive jumps is measured to determine the winner.
To conclude the evening, fireworks were set off at 10 p.m.
Additional photos from the activities in Star Mill Park will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.
Independence Day parade, activities held