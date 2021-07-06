Posted on by

Racine celebrates

,

Independence Day parade, activities held

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham - khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Racine’s 4th of July Parade was led by the Racine Police Department.

Racine’s 4th of July Parade was led by the Racine Police Department.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Members of the American Legion Post 602 raised the flag during the parade at Home Nation Bank. Members of the Southern High School Marching Band performed the National Anthem.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Southern High School’s Marching Band performed during the parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Fire departments from throughout the county, led by the Racine Fire Department, participated in Sunday evening’s parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Several tractors of many different makes participated in the parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Local churches participated in the parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

The Southern High School Cheerleaders participated in the parade on a float and performing.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Vehicles of all types participated on Sunday.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Local churches were present during the parade on Sunday.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Many ATVs drove through the parade route.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Children of all ages participated in the annual parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Vehicles were decorated to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

RACO officers rode together for the event.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Racine’s Party in the Park candidates rode on a float.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

A couple of horses were participants during the parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Members of the American Legion Post 602 raised the flag during the parade at Home Nation Bank.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

RACINE — Racine’s annual 4th of July celebration took place on Sunday in the village.

The events began at the volunteer fire department at 11 a.m. for chicken barbeque dinners and homemade ice cream.

The events resumed at 6:30 p.m. with a parade which looped through the village and included several participants. Businesses, churches, first responders, sports teams, politicians, fair royalty, the education association, tractor drivers, ATV riders, horses and many more were part of the parade line-up on Sunday.

After the parade, many went to Star Mill Park to wait on the firework display. At the park, Kona Ice was set up, as was a bounce house to entertain children. The annual frog jumping competition was also at the park. Participants of all ages could bring their own frogs or rent on at the event to see which one jumps the furthest. Each frog got three jumps and then the length of the consecutive jumps is measured to determine the winner.

To conclude the evening, fireworks were set off at 10 p.m.

Additional photos from the activities in Star Mill Park will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Racine’s 4th of July Parade was led by the Racine Police Department.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1054.jpgRacine’s 4th of July Parade was led by the Racine Police Department. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Members of the American Legion Post 602 raised the flag during the parade at Home Nation Bank. Members of the Southern High School Marching Band performed the National Anthem.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1061.jpgMembers of the American Legion Post 602 raised the flag during the parade at Home Nation Bank. Members of the Southern High School Marching Band performed the National Anthem. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Southern High School’s Marching Band performed during the parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1074.jpgSouthern High School’s Marching Band performed during the parade. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Fire departments from throughout the county, led by the Racine Fire Department, participated in Sunday evening’s parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1080.jpgFire departments from throughout the county, led by the Racine Fire Department, participated in Sunday evening’s parade. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Several tractors of many different makes participated in the parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1086.jpgSeveral tractors of many different makes participated in the parade. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Local churches participated in the parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1115.jpgLocal churches participated in the parade. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

The Southern High School Cheerleaders participated in the parade on a float and performing.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1116.jpgThe Southern High School Cheerleaders participated in the parade on a float and performing. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Vehicles of all types participated on Sunday.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1121.jpgVehicles of all types participated on Sunday. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Local churches were present during the parade on Sunday.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1125.jpgLocal churches were present during the parade on Sunday. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Many ATVs drove through the parade route.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1134.jpgMany ATVs drove through the parade route. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Children of all ages participated in the annual parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1138.jpgChildren of all ages participated in the annual parade. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Vehicles were decorated to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1139.jpgVehicles were decorated to celebrate the 4th of July holiday. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

RACO officers rode together for the event.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1140.jpgRACO officers rode together for the event. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Racine’s Party in the Park candidates rode on a float.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1143.jpgRacine’s Party in the Park candidates rode on a float. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

A couple of horses were participants during the parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1145.jpgA couple of horses were participants during the parade. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Members of the American Legion Post 602 raised the flag during the parade at Home Nation Bank.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_DSC_1070.jpgMembers of the American Legion Post 602 raised the flag during the parade at Home Nation Bank. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP
Independence Day parade, activities held

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com