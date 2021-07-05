DD Board renewal levy to be on ballot

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved placement of a 2 mill renewal levy on the November General Election ballot for the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities during the recent weekly meeting.

Supt. Kay Davis had submitted the request to the commissioners during a June meeting, with the request having been sent to the auditor’s office for certification before coming back to the commissioners for approval. The paperwork will now be sent to the Meigs County Board of Elections to be placed on the November ballot.

The Commissioners approved three resolutions presented by Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Director Chris Shank.

The board approved a sub-grant agreement between DJFS and Prosecutor James K. Stanley to continue with an investigator position for children services. Michael Oliver will continue in the position.

The commissioners approved an agreement between DJFS and Sojourners Care Network for peer mentor services as part of the Benefit Bridge Program. Shank explained that Meigs County was one of five counties selected for the pilot program.

A contract was approved with Bryan Casey, Daybreak transportation, for non-emergency transportation through DJFS.

In other business, the commissioners,

Noted that they had received a letter from the state regarding the transfer of a liquor license for the Langsville Gas and Grocery. If anyone would like to request a hearing be held by the state regarding the transfer they should contact the commissioners before their regular meeting on July 8 to that they commissioners can make the request.

Approved a notice to proceed for Bear Contracting of Bridgeport, W.Va., for the Rutland sewer project.

Approved the county health and wellness plan.

Approved creation of a new fund for the Common Pleas Court probation grant.

Approved appropriations for the courthouse capital, London Pool and recorder’s office line items as requested.

Approved payment of dues to the National Association of Commissioners.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Meigs County Courthouse.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

