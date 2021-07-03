Point prepared for ‘Liberty Fest’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant’s latest holiday tradition, Liberty Fest, returns for its second year this Sunday, July 4, with music, a parade, inflatables, food, fireworks and more.

“We are ready to celebrate the Fourth of July in historic Point Pleasant with our annual Liberty Festival this Sunday,” Mayor Brian Billings stated. “Our crews have been working extremely hard to prepare for this great event. We are ready to welcome one and all to celebrate with us. We are one of the few cities celebrating on the Fourth. I want to personally invite our citizens and all surrounding areas to come out and celebrate this Independence Day. History still rings from the shores of the two great rivers that surround our historic city. Come celebrate and enjoy the Fourth of July here at home, it is the place you belong!”

A “Celebration of Freedom” is the theme for this year’s Liberty Fest, with events starting at 4 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

4 p.m. — Little Miss and Mister/Pretty Baby Contest at Riverfront Park Stage;

5:30 p.m. — Twin River Cloggers at Hartley Square;

6:30 p.m. — Parade on Main Street (line up at 5:30 at 11th Street and Main);

7:30 p.m. — Faith’s Promise (gospel entertainment) at Riverfront Park Stage;

8:30 p.m. — Official Welcome from City Officials and 2021 Royalty at Riverfront Park Stage;

9 p.m. — Flatrock Revival (musical entertainment) at Riverfront Park Stage;

10 p.m. — “Gigantic Fireworks” on the Ohio River at Riverfront Park.

Inflatables for children will be open from 5-9 p.m. Face painting will be available from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Food and merchant vendors will also be set up at Liberty Fest.

Food trucks will be setting up downtown around 11-11:30 a.m. Sunday for those who wish to come early for lunch and stay for dinner.

The city also expressed its thanks to Amherst Madison for once again loaning it a barge to set off the fireworks from the Ohio River.

Admission is free to Liberty Fest.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Jim Stearns and Jan Haddox in their “Big Blacks” football-themed golf cart participated in the last Liberty Fest parade. This year’s parade takes place at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_IMG_1094.jpg Jim Stearns and Jan Haddox in their “Big Blacks” football-themed golf cart participated in the last Liberty Fest parade. This year’s parade takes place at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday. OVP File Photos Pictured are fireworks from the inaugural Liberty Fest set off from a barge on loan from Amherst Madison in front of the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. This year’s event is planned for Sunday, July 4. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_7.3-Fireworks.jpg Pictured are fireworks from the inaugural Liberty Fest set off from a barge on loan from Amherst Madison in front of the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. This year’s event is planned for Sunday, July 4. OVP File Photos

Event returns this Sunday with fireworks finale

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.